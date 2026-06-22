Floor Space: What You Can Buy for About $1,000,000

Lakeside
Where: 335 Skookum Rd.
Price: $1,029,000
What: Four-bedroom, four-bath home
Square Feet: 3,520
Perched above Lakeside, this custom home features expansive views of Flathead Lake and the Swan Range. It has expansive windows, high-end appliances, and multiple living areas. Outside are spacious decks that create a seamless indoor-outdoor living area with stunning sunsets and lake breezes. PureWest Real Estate
MLS Number: 30072254
Whitefish
Where: 280 Brimstone Dr.
Price: $1,057,000
What: Three-bedroom, three-bath home
Square Feet: 2,265
Located on Whitefish’s south side, this pristine home sits on a corner lot and has an oversized two-car garage. It also features vaulted ceilings and an abundance of natural light. Outside is a patio and a backyard that borders a common area of woods and a creek. Revel Real Estate
MLS Number: 30071969
Marion
Where: 13 Chas Haverlandt Ct.
Price: $1,075,000
What: Three-bedroom, three-bath home
Square Feet: 2,589
Set on 6.29 private acres, this home offers accessibility and Montana tranquility. It features hardwood floors, custom cabinetry, and an open-concept living space. Located just minutes from Little Bitterroot Lake, the home has a three-car garage, additional RV parking and a storage building. PureWest Real Estate
MLS Number: 30069312
Kalispell
Where: 112 River View Dr.
Price: $1,050,000
What: Five-bedroom, four-bath home
Square Feet: 3,118
This custom-built, Victorian-inspired home overlooks the ninth hole at Buffalo Hill Golf Course. It features a stunning river rock chimney, grand foyer with curved staircase, and two living rooms with fireplaces. It also has a huge bonus room above the garage and an unfinished basement. RE/MAX River View
MLS Number: 30064008
Romy Caro, an agent with PureWest Real Estate, has been a Realtor since 2004. Her experience includes sales in residential, land, waterfront, vacation and recreational properties. Whether you are ready now or just thinking about making some real estate decisions, contact Romy at [email protected].