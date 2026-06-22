Floor Space: What You Can Buy for About $1,000,000

Lakeside

Where: 335 Skookum Rd.

Price: $1,029,000

What: Four-bedroom, four-bath home

Square Feet: 3,520

Perched above Lakeside, this custom home features expansive views of Flathead Lake and the Swan Range. It has expansive windows, high-end appliances, and multiple living areas. Outside are spacious decks that create a seamless indoor-outdoor living area with stunning sunsets and lake breezes. PureWest Real Estate

MLS Number: 30072254

Whitefish

Where: 280 Brimstone Dr.

Price: $1,057,000

What: Three-bedroom, three-bath home

Square Feet: 2,265

Located on Whitefish’s south side, this pristine home sits on a corner lot and has an oversized two-car garage. It also features vaulted ceilings and an abundance of natural light. Outside is a patio and a backyard that borders a common area of woods and a creek. Revel Real Estate

MLS Number: 30071969

Marion

Where: 13 Chas Haverlandt Ct.

Price: $1,075,000

What: Three-bedroom, three-bath home

Square Feet: 2,589

Set on 6.29 private acres, this home offers accessibility and Montana tranquility. It features hardwood floors, custom cabinetry, and an open-concept living space. Located just minutes from Little Bitterroot Lake, the home has a three-car garage, additional RV parking and a storage building. PureWest Real Estate

MLS Number: 30069312

Kalispell

Where: 112 River View Dr.

Price: $1,050,000

What: Five-bedroom, four-bath home

Square Feet: 3,118

This custom-built, Victorian-inspired home overlooks the ninth hole at Buffalo Hill Golf Course. It features a stunning river rock chimney, grand foyer with curved staircase, and two living rooms with fireplaces. It also has a huge bonus room above the garage and an unfinished basement. RE/MAX River View

MLS Number: 30064008

Romy Caro, an agent with PureWest Real Estate, has been a Realtor since 2004. Her experience includes sales in residential, land, waterfront, vacation and recreational properties. Whether you are ready now or just thinking about making some real estate decisions, contact Romy at [email protected].