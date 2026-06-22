The Road to One Man’s Kingdom

I have watched Art Wittich operate for a long time. I know his methods because I was one of his first targets.

In 2012, Wittich engineered my removal as Senate President. He installed his preferred replacement and took the position of Majority Leader for himself. He said the quiet part out loud when he declared, “We must help the purge along, and perhaps a phoenix will rise from the ashes.”

His plans were interrupted when a Helena court found him civilly liable for illegally coordinating with an out-of-state dark money network during his own 2010 campaign. He was fined $68,232. That remains the largest dark money coordination penalty in Montana history. The Montana Supreme Court upheld the decision unanimously, five to zero.

He paid the fine. He did not stop.

He waited for the next opportunity. When the Freedom Caucus needed a chairman willing to purge independent Republicans, Wittich stepped up for round two of the purge.

Round Two began with a secret vetting committee. It had no published membership list and no public minutes. It created an “Honor Roll” of hand-picked candidates. These candidates were recruited to challenge sitting Republican legislators. Dark money targeted legislators who had delivered results for Montana families. Those legislators had cut property taxes, funded schools, and kept rural hospitals open.

Most of the targeted legislators won anyway. Montana voters saw through the effort.

Traditional Republicans gained ground. Legislators and precinct committeemen took control of county central committees across the state. In Kalispell, Wittich could not even win his own precinct. These Republicans had the votes to remove him at the state GOP convention in 2027.

So, he moved first. Wittich now needed a new way to keep his purge alive. In June, approximately 150 Montana Republicans met in Missoula. It was a routine GOP party platform convention. Wittich used it as a trap. He introduced unprecedented bylaw changes drafted by his inner circle. They were presented without warning. Their purpose was simple. Lock in his power before traditional Republicans could remove him.

Wittich’s bylaws created a new membership structure. Anyone who wants to serve as a precinct committeeman or committeewoman must now pay $20 in annual dues and sign a loyalty pledge. The pledge requires you to support the purpose of the Montana Republican Party and abide by its bylaws. Wittich defines both. He calls it membership. But here is the trap. The same bylaws you just pledged to follow give Wittich the power to remove you. Pay the toll. Sign the pledge. Follow his rules. Or lose your seat.

For a man who spent his career opposing union power, Wittich has created the Montana Republican Union. Dues are required. Wittich is in charge.

It gets worse. Once you are in, Wittich can remove you. The new bylaws allow his executive board to suspend or terminate any precinct committeeman for conduct “materially inconsistent with the Party’s purpose.” Wittich decides what that means. He can remove you. He can install someone he prefers. The bylaws also bar you from running as a Republican or using the Republican name. The purge is now written into the party rules. It reaches every county central committee in Montana. Wittich’s goal is simple. Remove the Republican name from anyone he disagrees with.

Wittich returned from Florida and doubled down on his purge at the party platform convention. He told Republican legislators they would be watched starting the first day of the 2027 legislative session. And he put every grassroots precinct volunteer on notice as well. Toe the line, or be removed, even if your own community elected you.

The 2025 Legislature saw this danger. Lawmakers passed a bill to stop secret rules, fraudulent proxies, and the arbitrary removal of committee representatives. Wittich’s new bylaws raise serious legal questions under that law.

That is not the role of a party chairman. That is the behavior of a man who wants to rule.

As a lifelong Republican, it is painful to write these words. But the people of Montana are not pawns. They are citizens of a constitutional republic — for and by the people. Republicans must push back against this effort to turn our party into one man’s kingdom.

Jim Peterson is a former Republican Senate President and Senate Majority Leader from Buffalo.