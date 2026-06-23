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Photo Essay

Opening Day at Logan Pass in Glacier National Park

Strong showing of visitors for the first day of the summer season at Glacier National Park

By Hunter D'Antuono
Visitors take in the scenery from a Glacier Red Bus along Going-to-the-Sun Road on June 22, 2026. Hunter D’Antuono | Flathead Beacon

Packing a little bit of patience is always prudent for a day in Glacier National Parks, and 2026 is no exception with the opening of the Going-to-the-Sun Road to vehicle traffic drawing large crowds on Monday. A steady procession of cars took turns picking off precious parking spaces. Light rain and blobs of fog gave way to full sunshine in the afternoon. Snow covers large swaths of the trails up high, including the length of the park’s popular Hidden Lake Trail.

Visitors hike over snowfields covering the Hidden Lake Trail on Logan Pass on June 22, 2026. Hunter D’Antuono | Flathead Beacon
Congestion in The Loop parking area along Going-to-the-Sun Road on June 22, 2026. Hunter D’Antuono | Flathead Beacon
Visitors view a waterfall along the Weeping Wall stretch of Going-to-the-Sun Road on June 22, 2026. Hunter D’Antuono | Flathead Beacon
The Garden Wall as viewed from a ridge above the Piegan Pass Trail on June 22, 2026. Hunter D’Antuono | Flathead Beacon

For more images, see the full gallery here.

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