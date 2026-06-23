Opening Day at Logan Pass in Glacier National Park

Packing a little bit of patience is always prudent for a day in Glacier National Parks, and 2026 is no exception with the opening of the Going-to-the-Sun Road to vehicle traffic drawing large crowds on Monday. A steady procession of cars took turns picking off precious parking spaces. Light rain and blobs of fog gave way to full sunshine in the afternoon. Snow covers large swaths of the trails up high, including the length of the park’s popular Hidden Lake Trail.
For more images, see the full gallery here.