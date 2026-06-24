Teenager Who Died at Bigfork Party Identified

The teenager who was found unresponsive at a party on Jewel Basin Road near Bigfork earlier this month and died during transport to the hospital has been identified as 18-year-old Xander Snake, according to Flathead County Sheriff Brian Heino.

Snake was reportedly at a party where numerous juveniles and young adults were gathering in the early morning hours on Saturday, June 13 when dispatch at 2:50 a.m. received a report regarding an unresponsive male found in a grassy area. He appeared to be highly intoxicated, shivering and was unresponsive to efforts to “improve his condition,” according to a preliminary investigation.

Individuals at the scene relocated Snake closer to a fire to warm his body and later attempted to transport him to meet emergency medical personnel.

During transport to the hospital, Snake reportedly lost signs of life and CPR was initiated until emergency responders arrived and assumed care.

Investigators reported no obvious external traumatic injuries other than minor scratches.

The investigation remains active as detectives continue interviewing witnesses and review evidence.

The cause or manner of death is unknown at this time.

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