Whitetail Crossing Development on 110 Acres in North Kalispell Breaks Ground

Construction crews have broken ground on a 353-lot, single-family residential development located on 110 acres on Tronstad Road east of U.S. Highway 93 in north Kalispell, a project that city councilors approved in 2024.

Homebuilders Terry Homes and Iron Star Construction have secured 70% of phase one lots, which includes 101 lots. There will be four total phases featuring lots ranging from 6,000 to 19,000 square feet.

“Whitetail Crossing represents an exciting addition to the Kalispell community, providing thoughtfully planned housing options to meet the needs of our growing region,” Terry Homes, Inc. owner Merna Terry said.

The Tronstad Meadows and Whitetail Crossing proposal located near the intersection of U.S. Highway 93 and Tronstad Road is the brainchild of former Republican lawmakers Frank Garner and Jon Sonju, who originally planned to build 380 single-family homes on lots ranging from 6,000 to 10,000 square feet. Developers planned to build homes that were at, above and below the local median housing price.

But following widespread opposition from neighbors who were concerned about the high density and safety concerns that the development would bring to U.S. Highway 93 and Whitefish Stage Road, the original proposal was denied.

Developers also adjusted the proposed subdivision’s layout to include buffering along its borders, placing smaller lots in the interior and beginning the initial phases on the southeast corner to provide the least amount of impact to neighbors. Accessory dwelling units and short-term rentals will be prohibited in the development to prevent further congestion.

Since the proposal was approved by the Kalispell Planning Commission in early 2024, it drew criticism from neighbors who provided public comment at multiple meetings and cited issues like a lack of emergency services and traffic congestion and safety. They were also concerned that the development would change the area’s rural character and argued it would not help ease the housing crisis as the developers said it will.

However, there were some proponents of the project who said it would fill a need for the local workforce and said it would help address the housing shortage.

The property was also annexed into the city and re-zoned, allowing for higher density.

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