Putting Lipstick on a Pig

The wasteful vanity projects like gilding the White House, building a ballroom, or painting the reflecting pool (which only made matters worse), do nothing to help the vast majority of our citizens. Perhaps a few insiders benefit, like the President’s good ol’ pool boys who received an overpriced no-bid contract, but most people are not helped by these really bad, “window dressing” ideas. Focus on affordability. No, Mr. President, affordability is not a “fake word.” Americans are truly struggling with high food and energy bills. Instead of lowering prices “on day one” the President has caused food and merchandise prices to skyrocket as a consequence of his poor decision to assess worldwide tariffs. These are eventually paid, not by China, but by the same struggling Americans he had promised to help. Gas prices have surged to over $4 per gallon as a direct result of his senseless war in Iran. What happened to his promise of “no new wars”? I am glad we are getting out, of course we had no business going there in the first place. The President and many of his Republican enablers rush to claim victory, but none of the supposed objectives were achieved. This was a gigantic fiasco which has cost American lives, billions of American tax dollars, America’s reputation, and the lives of thousands of innocent Iranian citizens including the 168 schoolgirls we bombed. Trump’s inexplicable, disastrous, bumbling policy decisions will be his only legacy, and all the golden cherubs in the Oval Office will not disguise the fact that his presidency has been an utterly corrupt, stupendous failure.

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