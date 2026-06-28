Alpine Sections of Going-to-the-Sun Road Temporarily Closed Due to Weather

Due to heavy rain and possible snowfall, Glacier National Park announced Sunday that it is temporarily closing the alpine sections of Going-to-the-Sun Road. The closure extends from Avalanche to Jackson Glacier Overlook.

The National Weather Service (NWS) issued a prolonged rain and runoff warning from Sunday through Monday. Temperatures could drop quickly, according to NWS. Heavy rain in steep terrain could lead to possible rockslides, and a flash flood watch remains in effect.

Visitors to Glacier are advised to expect disruptions from rain, according to the National Park Service (NPS), including dangerous travel conditions. Backcountry hikers may have difficulty navigating high-elevation trails and should take steps to prevent hypothermia.

The closure area of Going-to-the-Sun Road may change as needed for visitor and staff safety, according to NPS. Park officials will evaluate when to re-open the alpine sections of the Sun Road when conditions improve.

NPS reminded visitors that weather conditions can change quickly, and park travelers should always be prepared for inclement weather. Check the park website for the most up to date information. Visitors can also sign up for Glacier National Park notifications to receive road status updates by texting GNPROADS to 333111.