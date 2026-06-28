Exploring the Borders of Glacier

Here’s a newsflash – while Glacier National Park may be the popular outdoor draw, the beautiful landscape doesn’t stop there. Forests and wilderness along the national park’s border contain a unique history and surplus outdoor recreation opportunities. Here are three regions to explore, a little less traveled just outside the park’s doors.

Hungry Horse Reservoir

Just 15 miles to the south of Glacier National Park sits Hungry Horse Dam, the 10th tallest dam in the United States at 564 feet. The power project’s visitor center offers a chance to learn about the Hungry Horse Project to provide hydroelectric power and flood control, along with tours of the dam’s crest.

Hungry Horse Reservoir stretches behind the dam, 34 miles long. The lake boasts a variety of recreational activities including boating, water skiing, swimming, and fishing for cutthroat trout, bull trout and whitefish.

The reservoir also offers a variety of trails for hiking. In about 7.5 miles roundtrip and 1,430 feet of elevation gain, Firefighter Mountain offers a hearty workout with great views and a peak to bag. Clayton Creek Trail is a shorter hike at around 5 miles with a similar elevation gain of 1,486 feet. Those wanting an easy nature walk can walk the mile long rim of the dam or follow the shoreline.

A mountain goat cools off in a melting patch of snow along the trail to Mount Aeneas. Hunter D’Antuono | Flathead Beacon

Jewel Basin Hiking Area

To the west of the reservoir, Jewel Basin Hiking Area hosts a variety of trails for the beginner to the experienced hiker. Birch Lake Trail gains 1,040 feet over 6.5 miles, providing large open views of the Flathead Valley and multiple mountain ranges. The area is also good for trout fishing. Flathead Lookout provides a mellower trail at 2.5 miles with only 670 feet elevation gain with sweeping views at the lookout. For the endurance trainer, Crater Lake offers an 11 mile trail with 1,751 feet elevation gain and is popular for backpacking, camping and fishing.

Aerial photography of the Tunnel Creek drainage and Great Northern Mountain and Mount Grant near Essex. Photo by Hunter D’Antuono

Bob Marshall/Great Bear Wilderness

Part of the Bob Marshall Complex, the Great Bear Wilderness was designated as wilderness in 1978 and is part of the traditional lands of the Salish, Kootenai, Pend d’Oreille and Blackfeet peoples. The wilderness borders the park and the reservoir, offering a remote area perfect for day hikers, backpackers and those looking for a rugged adventure. Visitors have the opportunity to see a variety of wildlife including grizzly bear, lynx, wolverine, deer, moose, black bear, and mountain goats.

A few trail options: The hike to Stanton Lake is just under 4 miles with only 708 feet of elevation gain, offering a moderate walk with opportunity for mushroom hunting during the wet months. Those looking for a challenge can ascend the Ousel Peak Trail, 7 miles into the wilderness with a whopping 3,818 feet of elevation gain. Some promise the views at the top are worth your while. Skiumah Lake Trail, just under four miles with 1,118 feet of elevation gain, provides some middle ground.