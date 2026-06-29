Floor Space: What You Can Buy for About $750,000

Polebridge

Where: 14000 North Fork Rd.

Price: $750,000

What: Two-bedroom, one-bath home

Square Feet: 1,088

This 5-acre wilderness retreat is set in the coveted North Fork Valley along Glacier National Park’s western boundary. The property includes a log cabin, guest cabin, oversized double garage and a pole barn. The main cabin has an open layout, remodeled bath, mud room and storage. PureWest Real Estate

MLS Number: 30072514

Kalispell

Where: 142 Sage Grouse Way

Price: $735,000

What: Three-bedroom, two-bath home

Square Feet: 1,771

This beautiful home brings together mountain views and single-level living in one of Kalispell’s most desirable communities. It has an open-concept layout, vaulted ceilings, expansive windows, and beautiful natural light throughout. The home sits on a spacious 0.31-acre lot and is close to shopping and schools. eXp Realty

MLS Number: 30067125

Eureka

Where: 87 Velvet Grove

Price: $749,000

What: Three-bedroom, two-bath home

Square Feet: 2,237

This magnificent Montana home sits on 5 acres and boasts breathtaking views in every direction. It features vaulted ceilings, oversized windows, and custom cabinetry, counters and doors. Outside are three large decks, a covered patio, and a pasture with ample space for horses. Lancaster and Company

MLS Number: 30072496

Bigfork

Where: 220 Bluebunch Ct.

Price: $745,000

What: Three-bedroom, two-bath home

Square Feet: 1,541

This inviting home in Bigfork Landing has an open floor plan and a spacious main bedroom suite. It has a bonus room above the garage that is perfect for guests or a home office. Residents enjoy shared access to a day-use area on Flathead Lake, complete with a community boat dock and boat ramp. Glacier Sotheby’s International Realty

MLS Number: 30071982

Romy Caro, an agent with PureWest Real Estate, has been a Realtor since 2004. Her experience includes sales in residential, land, waterfront, vacation and recreational properties. Whether you are ready now or just thinking about making some real estate decisions, contact Romy at [email protected].