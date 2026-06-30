Whitefish Community Foundation and Kalispell Rotary Clubs Donate $200,000 to Ashley Creek Park

A new community park in Kalispell received a financial boost with a large donation from philanthropic organizations Whitefish Community Foundation and Kalispell Rotary Clubs. Construction is in its early stages at the 20-acre Ashley Creek Park, located on the west edge of Kalispell along the Parkline Trail, just east of the Kalispell Bypass. The Bibler Legacy Foundation own the land and entered into an agreement with Kalispell in 2024 to develop it before handing it over to the city for regular upkeep. The foundation will also help finance long-term maintenance through an endowment fund.

The two philanthropic organizations each donated $100,000. The Whitefish foundation’s major community project grant will support the park’s general construction, while the Kalispell Noon and Daybreak Rotary Clubs’ donation will help fund construction of the park’s all-abilities playground.

“We are honored to partner with Rotary and the Bibler Legacy Foundation on a project that will benefit Flathead Valley families for generations to come,” Alan Davis, president and CEO of the Whitefish Community Foundation, said. “Ashley Creek Park reflects the very best of our community — visionary leadership, generous philanthropy, and organizations working together to create something larger than any one of us could accomplish alone. Thanks to the generosity of our Circle of Giving donors, we are proud to help bring this extraordinary community asset to life.”

The parkland is set to include gardens inspired by the Bibler Home and Gardens near Foys Lake, walking paths, and a multipurpose building, which Kalispell-based TruCraft Builders began constructing earlier in June. Kalispell-based contractor LHC, Inc. is currently working on the groundwork for paths and the park’s other amenities.

The park will also include one of the Flathead Valley’s first fully accessible playgrounds. Features such as wheelchair-accessible playground spinners, bucket seat ziplines and a sensory area geared toward music are designed to accommodate people of all abilities.

Rendering of a play area design at Ashley Creek Park. Courtesy image

“The Bibler Legacy Foundation is deeply grateful for these two generous gifts,” Carol Bibler said in a prepared statement. “The donations allow us to fund extra amenities in the playground and other areas of the park.”

The rotary clubs’ donation came through proceeds raised during the organization’s Dig Rotary event, launched by the two local clubs to raise money for free recreational facilities in the Flathead Valley, Lucy Smith, governor for the Montana rotary district, said.

“Rotary’s motto is Service Above Self,” Smith said. “The generosity and community focus exemplified by the Ashley Creek project is Service Above Self in action, and the park’s overall vision is our Dig Rotary dream come true. We are honored to support such an exceptional gift for the Flathead and to join partners like Whitefish Community Foundation in this effort.”

Construction crews in Ashley Creek Park. Courtesy image

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