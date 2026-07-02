‘Forever Chemicals’ Detected in Big Mountain Water Co. Wells

Routine sampling of Big Mountain Water Co. wells on April 27 uncovered detectable levels of two federally monitored “forever chemicals” compounds, with one well registering more than double the Environmental Protection Agency (EPA)-established maximum contaminant level, according to a public notice sent to the water company’s customers earlier this month.

Lab tests revealed the samples from two of the company’s six wells showed detectable levels of two federally monitored per- and polyfluoroalkyl substances (PFAS): PFOA and PFOS, according to the June 17 public notice.

PFAS, known as “forever chemicals” because of the amount of time required for the compounds to break down, are linked to a variety of health risks and come from man-made materials.

Two of the wells, Well #2 and Well #3, registered traces of the compound PFOS that were below the EPA-established maximum contaminant level (MCL) of 4 ng/L, registering 3.3 ng/L and 2.3 ng/L, respectively. Well #2 recorded 2.4 ng/L of the compound PFOA — still below the MCL of 4 ng/L — while Well #3 registered 10 ng/L, which is more than double the MCL established by the EPA.

No PFAS were detected in the other four wells that supply Big Mountain Water Co. system’s water, according to the public notice. The water samples were collected as source water samples directly at each well, not from distribution pipes, reservoirs or consumer taps, meaning the sample measurements do not reflect PFAS levels systemwide, Whitefish Mountain Resort spokesperson Chad Sokol told the Beacon on Tuesday.

“Due to these results, [Montana Department of Environmental Quality (DEQ)] has recommended systems post public notice to inform customers of PFAS in their drinking water that are at or above MCLs,” the company stated in the June 17 notice. “Although this is not an emergency, as our customers, you have a right to know about your drinking water.”

After receiving the initial test results, new test kits, which arrived Monday, were ordered to resample and retest water from the two affected wells, Sokol said.

“Big Mountain Water Co. aims to collect new samples next week, after this rainy weather subsides,” Sokol said. “Those samples will be sent to a lab for processing. We will inform customers of the new test results after we receive them.”

At the time of the notice, the water company told its customers it didn’t “believe [it] can meet summertime demand if either affected well is shut off.” Sokol added on Tuesday that the resort doesn’t believe “such action is necessary at this time.”

“We are, unfortunately, far from alone in dealing with these contaminants,” Sokol said. “Many public water systems across the country have discovered PFAS in their drinking water. In some places, these compounds are more widespread or found at vastly higher concentrations. Our situation is relatively isolated, and we will take action to reduce PFAS levels in accordance with federal drinking water standards. We will keep customers informed at every step of the way.”

The water company and resort are currently working with DEQ to identify a remediation plan.

“We are confident we can develop a viable remediation plan,” Sokol said Tuesday. “In addition to receiving technical assistance from DEQ, we have reached out to the engineering firm that designed our water system to begin researching potential solutions.”

In the June 17 notice, residents were warned to not boil water, since boiling water concentrates PFAS, which remain behind when the water evaporates. Infants, pregnant women, elderly people and people with liver disease are at increased risk and should use a different source of water for drinking and preparing food, and parents, guardians and caregivers should use a different source of water for preparing infant formula, according to the notice.

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