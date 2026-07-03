Celebrating 250 Years of Freedom in Montana 

As Montanans prepare to celebrate America’s 250th anniversary this 4th of July with family and friends at barbecues, local parades, and firework shows, it’s important we take a moment to reflect on the history of our great nation and remember what it means to be an American.

Since its founding, America has been a beacon of freedom and opportunity. Our founders understood that individual rights are not granted by the government but are given to us by our Creator. The principles enshrined in the Declaration of Independence — life, liberty, and the pursuit of happiness — continue to set America apart as a nation. Our Bill of Rights protects our fundamental, God-given rights. More than just paper documents, these principles are part of the fabric of who we are as a people.



Knowing that the freedoms we cherish are a gift from God, generations of Americans throughout our history have often thanked Him for them. In President George Washington’s Thanksgiving Proclamation, our first president called on Americans to “unite in rendering unto Him our sincere and humble thanks, for His kind care and protection of the People of this Country previous to their becoming a Nation.” Our founders knew that our republic was meant for a truly moral and religious people, as most famously stated by John Adams.

In Montana, we will make sure America continues to be a beacon of hope and freedom throughout the world, while always giving thanks to the men and women who have fought and bled in defense of this great nation. The freedoms we enjoy today would not be possible without those who answered the call to serve our country. Many paid the ultimate sacrifice to defend the liberties we often take for granted.

America remains a force for good in the world, and a place where anyone, regardless of their background, has the opportunity to work hard, innovate, create, shape your destiny, and serve your community, state, and country, leaving them better than how you found it. I’m proud of the work we’ve done in the Treasure State to unlock that potential for every Montanan.

As we look to celebrate the 250th birthday of our great nation, it’s important for Montanans and all Americans to continue upholding the values of our founding while embracing personal responsibility and working together to build stronger communities and a stronger nation for generations to come.

For 250 years, our elected officials, and even our founders, debated and argued, but they all agreed that America is worth it. Despite a Civil War, global conflicts, and a changing economy, America endured and became the greatest country in the world.



To celebrate that truth, I encourage all Montanans to step up and get involved in their state and communities. Whether it’s voting, volunteering, running for office, testifying on legislation, or writing letters to your elected official, this is your government: for the people, by the people.



Soon, we will all gather with our friends, family, and neighbors to celebrate this milestone birthday for our nation. When the time comes, let’s all remember our shared responsibility to give thanks to God for our freedoms and the opportunity to keep America exceptional. Our founders would expect no less.

Republican Gov. Greg Gianforte serves as the 25th governor of the State of Montana.