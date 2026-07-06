Floor Space: What You Can Buy for About $800,000

Bigfork

Where: 163 Crestview Dr.

Price: $799,900

What: Five-bedroom, five-bath home

Square Feet: 2,684

This home has filtered views of Flathead Lake and an expansive floor plan, vaulted ceilings and floor-to-ceiling stone fireplace. It also features a chef’s kitchen with granite counters and stainless steel appliances. Outside is a massive deck overlooking a level lawn and fully fenced backyard. Performance Real Estate

MLS Number: 30067100

Lakeside

Where: 203 Rimini Rd.

Price: $799,000

What: Four-bedroom, three-bath home

Square Feet: 2,793

This home is perched on a private 1-acres homesite overlooking Flathead Lake and has sweeping lake views. It features a large primary suite and fully remodeled additional dwelling unit with a private entrance and parking. Outside is an expansive deck that offers a stunning setting for entertaining. eXp Realty

MLS Number: 30070893

Columbia Falls

Where: 1924 Rapids Ave.

Price: $820,000

What: Four-bedroom, three-bath home

Square Feet: 2,002

This thoughtfully designed ranch home in River Terrace Estates has an open concept living area and sits 0.67 acres. It has contemporary finishes, vaulted ceiling and striking architectural windows with expansive views of the Columbia Mountain Range. Outside is a beautifully landscaped yard and nearby community walking trail. Performance Real Estate

MLS Number: 30072082

Whitefish

Where: 435 Dakota Ave.

Price: $799,900

What: One-bedroom, one-bath home

Square Feet: 728

This home sits on a 3/4-acre lot just minutes from Whitefish City Beach. The property is zoned for single-family, duplex, or accessory dwelling unit. The property includes a small cabin of minimal value that has been winterized since 2024, along with a detached two-car garage. RE/MAX Rocky Mountain Real Estate

MLS Number: 30067082

Romy Caro, an agent with PureWest Real Estate, has been a Realtor since 2004. Her experience includes sales in residential, land, waterfront, vacation and recreational properties. Whether you are ready now or just thinking about making some real estate decisions, contact Romy at [email protected].