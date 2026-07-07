June 30: When the Deep State Goes Down

Sunday, June 21

4:47 p.m. The downstairs neighbor’s attempt to alert the neighbor about their loud music was unsuccessful.

11:47 p.m. A man on a scooter was circling the perimeter of a store.

Monday, June 22

12:51 a.m. A fingerless woman was enjoying a vape pen.

7:52 p.m. A couple in the process of divorcing had different opinions surrounding the dog’s euthanasia.

Tuesday, June 30

10:50 a.m. Obscenities were heard from the gazebo.

11:15 a.m. A mom couldn’t get ahold of her middle-aged son.

3:42 p.m. A driver was doing illegal stuff while he was doing other illegal stuff.

6:56 p.m. A pedestrian approached a law enforcement vehicle and told an officer that he wanted to “see all the guys” to remember when “the deep state goes down.”

7:52 p.m. A new resident said she moved to Montana because it’s “supposed to be nicer than California” and requested law enforcement do something about the homeless people instead of pulling people over for “traffic stuff.”

9:43 p.m. Two naked ladies were running up and down the alley.

Wednesday, July 1

7:19 a.m. A brown “poodle-ish thing” was found.

Sunday, July 5

1:42 p.m. The hotel manager was mixing epoxy “wrong,” an act that law enforcement reminded the caller was not a crime.

9:04 p.m. Fireworks were coming from the first house.

11:13 p.m. An alcoholic who recently relapsed wanted to “undo his wrongs” and inquired about a career in law enforcement.

Monday, July 6, 2026

7:56 a.m. A “Breaking Bad meth dealer” trailer was illegally parked.

1:43 p.m. A man awaiting treatment in the emergency room called dispatch and requested an ambulance to treat the “extreme pain” he was experiencing from slicing off just the tip of his finger.

1:54 p.m. A drunk naked lady was vomiting.

4:10 p.m. A caller wanted law enforcement to “get the kids off e-bikes.”