Republican Central Committees Mount Legal Challenge Over New GOP Bylaws

Nearly a month after the Montana Republican Party changed its bylaws to require membership dues and an affirmation of support — and which spelled out a process for suspending or terminating party members who defy the rules — the party is facing a legal challenge from within its own ranks.

The challenge to the bylaws comes from county central committees in Yellowstone County, home to Billings, a Republican stronghold and the largest city in the state, and Chouteau County in central Montana. Three county precinct members — two from Yellowstone County and one from Pondera County — and one legislator who’s up for reelection this November are also listed as plaintiffs in the lawsuit.

A complaint, alongside a temporary order asking for the bylaws not to go into effect immediately, were filed in Lewis and Clark County District Court Tuesday. Mike Talia, the lawyer for the plaintiffs, shared copies of the legal filings with the Beacon. The complaint alleges the proposed amendments were not presented to state central committee members with ten days’ notice ahead of the party’s platform convention, and it argues that the bylaws violate state law, both by allowing the Montana GOP to strip Republicans of their party affiliation after being duly elected and by allowing the GOP an avenue to remove duly elected precinct committee members.

The complaint also states that, despite the GOP’s status as a private body, the state has offered benefits to the party “including the use of nominating primary elections, the ability to name Representatives to the Electoral College every four years to elect the President, and to select nominees for special elections to fill vacancies in the U.S. Congress.”

“This case asks whether a major political party may use private bylaws to override Montana’s election laws. It may not … The changes are not internal party affairs,” reads an ex parte motion to temporarily block the new bylaws from going into effect. “They purport to allow Party leadership to displace election results, shorten statutory terms, and impose private loyalty conditions affecting the Party’s public function in election administration.”

That ex parte motion was granted by Lewis and Clark County District Court Judge Michael McMahon, with a hearing for a preliminary injunction to keep the laws from going into effect for the duration of the court proceedings set for Monday, July 13, at 10 a.m.

Party chair Art Wittich, in previous emailed comments to the Beacon, defended the bylaw changes, writing they were approved almost unanimously at the state GOP’s June party platform convention.

“The MTGOP has first amendment and associational rights that have been recognized by the courts,” he wrote in an email June 23. “We are confident these amendments will also be upheld if challenged.”

In an emailed statement to the Beacon Wednesday, Wittich dug in his heels in defense of the new bylaws, but said party leadership was still reviewing the lawsuit.

“We just became aware of the suit last night. We are still reviewing the allegations,” Wittich wrote. “We will be ready at — and look forward to — our first opportunity to defend our State Central Committee’s passage of the 2026 bylaws next Monday.”

The new code governing who qualifies for Republican Party membership follows on the heels of a contentious year for the GOP.

Last summer, nine state senators were barred from voting for party leadership after they drew ire for crossing the aisle during the 2025 legislative session on some key issues. And this spring, following Wittich’s promises to “vet” Republican candidates when he ran to become the party chair, the state GOP released an “Honor Roll” of candidates, throwing its support behind candidates it considered more conservative in contested primaries across the state. The party also rebuked a slew of Republican candidates who received funds from Democratic donors and campaign services from Fireweed Campaigns, Inc., during the primaries.

While the state legislature and county central committees across Montana have long seen conflict between the party’s more-conservative and more-pragmatic factions, per previous Beacon reporting, some view the state party arm entering that conversation as a new factor.

Jeff Essmann, a longtime legislator and Yellowstone County precinct committeeman, is one of the lawsuit’s plaintiffs. In comments to the Beacon Wednesday, Essmann said, to his knowledge, there’s never been a need for central committees to challenge the state GOP. But in his view, the new bylaws give a small group of people serving on the Republican Party’s executive board the power to remove duly elected representatives. That’s something Essmann said should only happen at the ballot box.

“Are we going to be bottom-up listening to the voters and then respecting the voters or are we going to be top-down and dictating to the voters?” Essmann said.

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