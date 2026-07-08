Why the America the Beautiful Act Matters for Montana

As we reflect on America’s 250th birthday, we are reminded that some of America’s greatest contributions to the world are its public lands. Montana’s identity is etched directly into these landscapes. Whether it is our vast plains, breathtaking peaks, or blue-ribbon trout streams, these spaces are more than just a scenic backdrop—they are the heartbeat of our heritage, the lifeblood of our communities, and the engine of our outdoor economy.

As Montanans, we share an unspoken bond with these spaces. But with that deep bond comes a heavy responsibility. We have a collective duty to care for our public lands so they remain vibrant, healthy, and accessible for generations to come. True stewardship means fixing what is broken, but doing so requires active work, robust infrastructure, and real resources.

For a long time, the infrastructure supporting our national treasures was quietly crumbling due to a crippling, decades-long maintenance backlog. Our most treasured sites were left struggling under the weight of 21st-century visitation numbers they were never built to handle. Dilapidated trails, deteriorating campgrounds, and outdated visitor centers have continually threatened the very experiences that make Big Sky Country so special.

In 2020, Congress met this crisis head-on. With overwhelming bipartisan support led by Montana’s Senator Steve Daines, they passed the Great American Outdoors Act (GAOA), establishing the Legacy Restoration Fund (LRF). This visionary program was designed to leverage non-taxpayer dollars from energy development revenues on federal land to fix our public land infrastructure.

The impact in Montana has been transformative. Over the last five years, LRF has invested nearly $117.6 million into our state, funding 22 projects that improved approximately 75 different assets. In Glacier National Park alone, this funding rehabilitated the final 9.3 miles of the Going-to-the-Sun Road, replaced the bridge over McDonald Creek, and modernized aging water and wastewater systems. Beyond physical repairs, these projects are economic powerhouses, supporting thousands of jobs and ensuring our gateway communities can support the visitors who stay in our hotels, eat in our diners, and hire our guides.

Despite this profound progress, the original LRF expired in 2025. Montana still faces a deferred maintenance backlog of over $560 million across the National Park Service, BLM, and Fish and Wildlife Service. If we stop now, we risk seeing our recent gains erased as facilities fall back into disrepair.

Right now, Congress has a historic opportunity to fulfill our commitment to the outdoors by passing Senator Daines’ America the Beautiful Act to reauthorize the LRF. This legislation directly addresses the ongoing crisis by extending vital, non-taxpayer funds exclusively to repair our federal lands. Passing this isn’t about federal overreach; it’s about providing the resources and flexibility that states like ours need to thrive.

The timing is urgent. With the support of a bipartisan coalition, we have a unique window of opportunity. There is no better way to celebrate the crown jewels of American conservation than by maintaining what makes them spectacular. Congress must step up, pass this crucial legislation without delay, and send it to President Trump’s desk to be signed into law. By passing the America the Beautiful Act, we ensure we secure this irreplaceable gift for the next century.

Lyn Bennett represents HD 4 in the Montana House of Representatives.