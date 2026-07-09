Fiscal Prudence Requires Real Science, Not Simplified Assumptions

The recent opinion piece framing Lakeside’s septage facility expansion as “safe” and “fiscally prudent” relies entirely on the rosy assurances of industry engineers while completely ignoring the actual science on the ground.

Proponents claim the project’s design is backed by “rigorous consulting,” but independent expert reports from Hauer Environmental LLC and HydroSolutions Inc. paint a radically different picture. These scientists reviewed the technical data and concluded that the Lakeside County Water and Sewer District’s engineering models are built on dangerous, oversimplified assumptions about the local hydrology. Specifically, the site evaluation treated the area as a uniform, homogeneous sand deposit—assuming wastewater would filter slowly and evenly through the soil.

In reality, site-specific hydrogeological evidence shows the ground is highly heterogeneous, cut through by post-glacial “preferential flow pathways” or underground gravel channels. These pathways act as high-speed pipelines. Instead of being safely filtered over a long period, up to 200,000 gallons per day of nutrient-heavy wastewater could travel rapidly through these underground channels, risking a direct breakthrough into our local waterways.

The most alarming aspect of this project is not just what the engineers got wrong, but what they chose not to look at. They have failed to conduct the extensive, long-term testing necessary to fully understand the deep hydrology of this specific 163-acre tract. Relying on minimal baseline data to greenlight a massive groundwater discharge system and a major influx of septage is a massive gamble.

When independent hydrogeologists label the current site modeling “scientifically indefensible,” the reasonable response isn’t to push forward and hope for the best. True fiscal and environmental prudence requires pausing the project to conduct the comprehensive, multi-season groundwater and soil studies needed to guarantee that this expansion won’t permanently degrade the Flathead watershed.

Jennifer Tipton

Kalispell