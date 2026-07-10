Flathead Rivers Alliance Continues Public Outreach and Conservation for Future Generations

Prompted by a spike in river recreation and the anticipation of an updated multi-agency river management plan, the Flathead Rivers Alliance (FRA) in 2019 formed as an outreach organization and has since evolved into a nonprofit with dozens of partners, becoming the de facto hub of information related to the 219 miles of the Wild and Scenic-designated Flathead River system.

Sheena Pate was hired as the nonprofit’s executive director to jumpstart a pilot program in 2021, and the organization has since grown to five staff members including a program director and two seasonal positions as the mission of improving management on North, Middle and South forks of the Flathead River continues.

“The origin story comes from outfitters, guides, businesses and community members who came together and met in basements and bars, and they identified that there has been a drastic increase in river usage,” Pate said.

With the approach of the new Comprehensive River Management Plan (CRMP), which hadn’t been updated since 1986, local stakeholders converged to educate and provide public outreach to conserve the Flathead River system.

“It was really overwhelming that first year when I started reaching out to the public to figure out what the missing pieces were,” Pate said. “We quickly grew our portfolio.”

Sheena Pate, executive director for the Flathead Rivers Alliance speaks to attendees of the alliance’s Partner Float on the Middle Fork float on July 9, 2026. Hunter D’Antuono | Flathead Beacon

Flathead Rivers Alliance’s Partner Float down the Middle Fork on July 9, 2026. Hunter D’Antuono | Flathead Beacon

In 2022, Pate facilitated 250 volunteers through the Big Sky Watershed Corps, who logged more than 1,700 hours while a partnership with Montana Fish, Wildlife and Parks helped establish loaner life jacket stations at popular river access sites.

In addition to the citizen science and river ambassador programs, FRA sends out weekly river condition updates, partners with the Bob Marshall Wilderness Foundation in its annual speaker series, provides scholarships for swiftwater rescue courses and, last year, hosted a well-attended river safety fair.

“The public sees us as an information hub,” Pate said. “We’re online, but we also provide all of these additional opportunities like the river safety fair and other events.”

With more than 90 partners including government agencies involved in the CRMP like the National Park Service and the Flathead National Forest, representatives from the Glacier Institute, the Glacier National Park Conservancy and American Rivers attended the annual FRA partner float on July 9.

“It’s been so cool to watch the Flathead Rivers Alliance grow from the kernel of an idea that it was at that time to what it is now … The work of the Flathead Rivers Alliance has created such a great landing space for that community and a way for the community to plug into real engagement and river management stewardship,” said Jami Belt, the program manager for Glacier’s Citizen Science Program.

Jami Belt, the program manager for Glacier’s Citizen Science Program speaks to participants of the Flathead Rivers Alliances Partner Float along the Middle Fork float on July 9, 2026. Hunter D’Antuono | Flathead Beacon

Stones on the riverbed of the Middle Fork on July 9, 2026. Hunter D’Antuono | Flathead Beacon

In celebration of the Flathead River system’s 50th anniversary, FRA in a partnership with American Rivers hosted Flathead River Fest at the Marantette Park in Columbia Falls with live music, nonprofit booths and guest speakers.

Columbia Falls Mayor Don Barnhart issued an official proclamation, declaring July 10, 2026 Flathead River Celebration Day, “encouraging all residents and visitors to recognize the importance of the Flathead River system, celebrate its remarkable history, recommit themselves to preserving these clean, cold, clear, and free-flowing waters for future generations.”

Pate is ensuring that FRA is including those future generations and recently added a student position on the board of directors who helps the organization connect with the schools and facilitates educational outreach.

“They’re adding a new prospective – they are the future, they are the next generation,” Pate said. “If we don’t connect with them now, it’s a missed opportunity. They are going to be the next folks that step into our roles in the nonprofit and we really welcome those stewards.”

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