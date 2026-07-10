Public Lands Over Party

Montana’s public lands are under attack.

Across Montana, we’ve seen repeated efforts to sell off public lands, weaken environmental protections, undermine public participation, and put out-of-state interests ahead of the people who live, work, hunt, fish, and recreate here. And now we have – in Senator Daines’ hand-picked successor, Kurt Alme – a candidate for U.S. Senate whose campaign is supported by the very groups that want to sell off our public lands. We cannot afford more of the same in Congress. We need someone we know will stand up for the future of Montana’s outdoor way of life. The stakes are simply too high to leave it to chance.

That’s why Montana Conservation Voters and Wild Montana Action Fund are proud to support Independent Seth Bodnar for the United States Senate.

We don’t hand out our support lightly.

Our boards and staff work through a thorough and rigorous endorsement process in which we evaluate who has both the commitment and the ability to defend Montana’s clean air, clean water, and public lands.

Seth Bodnar has earned our support.

Bodnar believes Montana’s public lands are not bargaining chips. He understands that clean water, healthy forests, abundant wildlife, and access to the places we love are fundamental to who we are as Montanans. He also recognizes that economic growth must be balanced with responsible stewardship.

Just as importantly, Bodnar is running a competitive campaign in one of the country’s most consequential Senate races. He has traveled every corner of Montana, gathered tens of thousands of signatures to qualify for the ballot, outraised every other candidate, and demonstrated that an independent can build a broad coalition around shared Montana values instead of partisan division.

As conservation organizations we believe conservation isn’t a partisan issue. Conservation is a fundamental Montana value.

Seth Bodnar can win, running head-to-head with Republican Kurt Alme. The outcome is within reach if Montanans rally behind a candidate who can unite voters around protecting what makes this state special.

We believe that leader is Seth Bodnar, and we hope you’ll join us in supporting his campaign for the United States Senate.

Sally Ericsson is the Montana Conservation Voters Board Chair. Dayna Swanson is the Wild Montana Action Fund Board President.