Floor Space: What You Can Buy for About $1,500,000

Kalispell
Where: 100 Hathaway Ln.
Price: $1,490,000
What: Three-bedroom, three-bath home
Square Feet: 3,152
This home sits on more than 5 level acres and features an updated kitchen, a spacious master suite, and heated floors. It has a built-in bar in the dining area, a wine cellar, and two wood-burning fireplaces. The property also includes a shed, greenhouse, and two large pole barns. Premiere Real Estate Professionals
MLS Number: 30073414
Kila
Where: 100 Prosperity Place
Price: $1,498,900
What: Four-bedroom, three-bath home
Square Feet: 2,853
This private estate sits on more than 21 acres of pristine forest and meadows just 20 minutes from Kalispell. The home was thoughtfully designed and combines contemporary comfort with the beauty of its natural surroundings. Idaho Creek winds through the property. Wildfell Realty Advisors
MLS Number: 30071607
Lakeside
Where: 166 Blacktail Lp.
Price: $1,495,000
What: Four-bedroom, four-bath home
Square Feet: 4,272
This beautifully crafted home is situated on a corner lot within a gated community in Lakeside. It has an open-concept layout, expansive windows, a tile fireplace, and a gourmet kitchen. Enjoy captivating views of Flathead Lake and the surrounding mountain landscape. RE/MAX Rocky Mountain Real Estate
MLS Number: 30073154
Eureka
Where: 30 Boulder Ln.
Price: $1,475,000
What: Four-bedroom, four-bath home
Square Feet: 3,905
Experience the pinnacle of luxury living at the Wilderness Club, one of the premier golf courses in Montana. The home features a chef’s kitchen, vaulted ceilings, exposed beams, and stone counters. Outside is a living space designed for both relaxation and entertaining with sweeping views of the golf course. Revel Real Estate
MLS Number: 30072586
Romy Caro, an agent with PureWest Real Estate, has been a Realtor since 2004. Her experience includes sales in residential, land, waterfront, vacation and recreational properties. Whether you are ready now or just thinking about making some real estate decisions, contact Romy at [email protected].