Floor Space: What You Can Buy for About $1,500,000

Kalispell

Where: 100 Hathaway Ln.

Price: $1,490,000

What: Three-bedroom, three-bath home

Square Feet: 3,152

This home sits on more than 5 level acres and features an updated kitchen, a spacious master suite, and heated floors. It has a built-in bar in the dining area, a wine cellar, and two wood-burning fireplaces. The property also includes a shed, greenhouse, and two large pole barns. Premiere Real Estate Professionals

MLS Number: 30073414

Kila

Where: 100 Prosperity Place

Price: $1,498,900

What: Four-bedroom, three-bath home

Square Feet: 2,853

This private estate sits on more than 21 acres of pristine forest and meadows just 20 minutes from Kalispell. The home was thoughtfully designed and combines contemporary comfort with the beauty of its natural surroundings. Idaho Creek winds through the property. Wildfell Realty Advisors

MLS Number: 30071607

Lakeside

Where: 166 Blacktail Lp.

Price: $1,495,000

What: Four-bedroom, four-bath home

Square Feet: 4,272

This beautifully crafted home is situated on a corner lot within a gated community in Lakeside. It has an open-concept layout, expansive windows, a tile fireplace, and a gourmet kitchen. Enjoy captivating views of Flathead Lake and the surrounding mountain landscape. RE/MAX Rocky Mountain Real Estate

MLS Number: 30073154

Eureka

Where: 30 Boulder Ln.

Price: $1,475,000

What: Four-bedroom, four-bath home

Square Feet: 3,905

Experience the pinnacle of luxury living at the Wilderness Club, one of the premier golf courses in Montana. The home features a chef’s kitchen, vaulted ceilings, exposed beams, and stone counters. Outside is a living space designed for both relaxation and entertaining with sweeping views of the golf course. Revel Real Estate

MLS Number: 30072586

Romy Caro, an agent with PureWest Real Estate, has been a Realtor since 2004. Her experience includes sales in residential, land, waterfront, vacation and recreational properties. Whether you are ready now or just thinking about making some real estate decisions, contact Romy at [email protected].