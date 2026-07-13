Gianforte Suspends PSC Commissioner Brad Molnar

Gov. Greg Gianforte has suspended Brad Molnar from the state’s utility board following investigations into his workplace conduct. In a letter dated July 9, Gianforted addressed the “unprecedented” nature of the suspension, which he described as warranted by Molnar’s “unprecedented behavior.” Multiple Public Service Commission employees have accused Molnar of sexual harassment, discrimination and retaliatory behavior.

Gianforte ordered the suspension following a request three commissioners made to oust Molnar, who had served as the PSC president until his colleagues voted to demote him to a regular commissioner in October. The suspension is effective immediately and will last at least one year.

It is unclear if Gianforte will install someone else to take Molnar’s place while he is suspended without pay.

“The Governor is evaluating next steps for an appointment,” Gianforte spokesperson wrote in a Friday afternoon email to Montana Free Press.

Molnar has long argued that the effort to push him out of the agency is motivated by politics and animated by interpersonal conflicts. He’s previously described himself as a “redneck wearing a white shirt” who has made some off-color comments. He maintained that they don’t warrant the “overturning of an election.”

The PSC is in the midst of scrutinizing major energy deals involving NorthWestern Energy, the state’s largest utility, including a proposed $3.6 billion merger and the development of a new electricity rate structure that will shape the future of data-center development in Montana. NorthWestern is reportedly in conversation with a dozen data centers pursuing electricity agreements.

Molnar is the most experienced commissioner at the PSC, having served eight years prior to his reelection to the seat in 2024. The Republican also had a long tenure as a state lawmaker representing the Laurel area.

Matthew Monforton, the attorney representing Molnar in the dispute, cast suspicion on the motivations behind the ouster.

“The governor and the PSC imposed a kangaroo process designed to sideline Brad Molnar, who is the PSC’s strongest watchdog for ratepayers, and make room for someone to rubberstamp the governor’s plan for higher utility profits and data-center giveaways,” Monforton told MTFP in a Friday afternoon phone call.

The investigation involves workplace strife that started as early as February 2025, shortly after Molnar assumed his four-year post with the agency.

Late last summer, three PSC employees launched an investigation into Molnar’s workplace conduct based on allegations of sexual harassment, discrimination and retaliatory behavior. In September, PSC Vice President Jennifer Fielder asked Gianforte to suspend Molnar during the investigation to prevent further retaliation and guard against the loss of experienced agency staff.

Gianforte denied the request, arguing it was inappropriate to make such a consequential decision while the investigation was still underway. In May, the commission reviewed the findings of the investigation into Molnar’s conduct and again asked Gianforte to suspend Molnar via a 3-2 vote. On Thursday, Gianforte acted on the second request.

In his letter, Gianforte outlined the sexual harassment and retaliatory behavior claims, arguing that they rose to the level of a suspension-worthy offense.

“The report describes numerous unwelcome sexual comments, ranging from suggesting a female employee dreams about a male coworker at night to ‘Topless Tuesdays,’” Gianforte wrote in the letter.

Monforton denied some of the report’s claims against Molnar, but acknowledged that some of them were undisputed.

“He did use the term ‘Topless Tuesday,’ and he has expressed regret for that,” Monforton said. “It was an off-color joke.”

Gianforte’s letter added that the report described an incident where Molnar said he could “find out where [a PSC coworker] lived and, most disturbingly, get pictures of her kids sleeping in their beds.”

“In my view, Commissioner Molnar has repeatedly violated the sacred trust between him and the people of Montana and has shown no remorse for it,” Gianforte wrote in the letter. “The PSC should be given adequate time to reestablish order and morale with the agency. And Commissioner Molnar should have some time to both reflect on and assess his conduct and to complete any appropriate training the PSC has required of him to ensure proper decorum and lawful behavior on his return.”

Molnar has, at multiple junctures, taken battles with his fellow commissioners and other agency staff to court alleging, among other things, that his right to political speech precludes the actions that have been taken against him. In May, Molnar successfully sought an injunction to thwart his fellow commissioners’ efforts to bar him from entering the PSC office in Helena while a multiday hearing involving NorthWestern’s proposed merger with Black Hills was underway.

In an emailed statement to MTFP Friday afternoon, Molnar questioned Gianforte’s motivations and agenda. Molnar argued that he received “government by accusation” — not the due process he says he should have been afforded.

“I have proudly built a career fighting for Montana consumers, not powerful special interests,” Molnar wrote. “I will continue fighting in court to restore the office the people elected me to hold and to prevent political power from corrupting a regulatory process that is supposed to protect ratepayers, not politically connected industries.”

Monforton confirmed with MTFP that Molnar will be back in court early next week to try to block the suspension.

This story originally appeared in the Montana Free Press, which can be found online at montanafreepress.org.