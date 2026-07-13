Man and Elderly Woman Dead in Apparent Murder-Suicide in Libby

A 78-year-old woman and a 37-year-old man are dead following an apparent murder-suicide that occurred in Libby on the morning of Thursday, July 9, according to a Lincoln County Sheriff’s Office (LCSO) news release.

LCSO deputies and Libby Police Department officers responded to a report of a suicide at 22 Conifer Road and were advised en route that there were two individuals inside the residence who had no signs of life. No other individuals were in the residence.

Henriette Brumbaugh’s death is being investigated as a homicide after she was found with multiple gunshot wounds while Richard Brumbaugh died of an apparent self-inflicted gunshot wound, according to the news release.

Both individuals were pronounced dead at the scene and will be transported to the Montana State Crime Lab for autopsies.

The investigation is ongoing and updates will be released as they become available.

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