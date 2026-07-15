Billings Clinic – Logan Health and Helena’s St. Peter’s Health Move Forward in Partnership Talks  

Billings Clinics – Logan Health is exploring the possibility of a partnership with Helena’s community hospital, St. Peter’s Health. In an announcement Tuesday, chief officers from the two organizations said early conversations have looked at collaborating on “clinical services, workforce development, operational efficiencies, technology, purchasing,” and other strategies to enhance and expand care.

“At the heart of these conversations is a shared mission and belief that healthcare decisions should remain rooted in the communities we serve,” Dr. Clint Seger, chief executive officer of Billings Clinic – Logan Health, said. “We can build on our collective strengths.”

The Billings Clinic – Logan Health system recently merged in 2023 and currently covers a network of over 25 hospitals across Montana, northern Wyoming and the western Dakotas. The system also includes 16 partnerships with critical access hospitals and clinics. St. Peter’s Health has served the Helena region for the past 140 years, including residents from the five counties surrounding Helena — Lewis and Clark, Broadwater, Powell, Meagher and Jefferson counties.

“In today’s healthcare environment, partnering is essential for improving access to care when there’s limited clinical resources,” Wade Johnson, CEO at St. Peter’s Health, said. “We believe Montana’s independent health systems can be stronger by working together for our patients.”

Leadership from both organizations said they will begin moving forward with formalizing a letter of intent with defined goals and objectives. The estimated timeline for the assessment process is six to nine months.

They noted neither organization is pursuing a merger or an acquisition. Both organizations said the exploration is intended to create long-term benefits for patients, caregivers, and physicians, while preserving one another’s “commitment to local stewardship.”

“We believe that there is tremendous opportunity in exploring how our teams can work together across the state to share clinical expertise and resources, which in turn helps us better serve our patients and preserve community-focused care,” Dr. Andrew Gilbert, a family medicine physician at St. Peter’s Health, said.

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