Making It Right

In a world where it can sometimes feel difficult to get quality follow-through, I want to publicly commend a local business that truly stands by its word. Recently, Martel Construction conducted a final walkthrough of the landscaping at the new North Valley Middle School (NVMS) facility. A few issues were identified, and without hesitation, Martel promised to “fix the wrongs.” They didn’t just fix them; they showed up in full force. This past Monday evening at 4:45 p.m.—in stifling 85-degree heat—about a dozen Martel trucks and 18 employees arrived on-site. They spent the evening hauling heavy rock, replacing the underlying weed mat, and meticulously putting everything back in place. I know firsthand that this was not a fun or easy task, especially after a long workday in the summer heat. This is exactly how businesses build a lasting, respected name for themselves. NVMS is incredibly grateful to Martel Construction for their integrity, accountability, and unwavering commitment to excellence. They made it right, and it did not go unnoticed.

Deidre Corson, Executive Director

North Valley Music School