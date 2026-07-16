Time to Support Seth

Spoiler alert. Blue-collar billionaires may exist, but they’re as rare as hens’ teeth. Despite what trickle-down advocates have yelled from the rooftops, most billionaires and corporations don’t send benefits downstream to workers. Instead, they amass wealth by stripping workers of negotiating power, buying political favors, and keeping what should be workers’ wages. A rising tide should lift all boats … not just the yachts.

Montana Democrats and Independents know this travesty has to stop, and a necessary first step is to wrest control of the U.S. House or Senate from the GOP in the midterms.

But here’s a reality check: We can’t take Montana’s U.S. Senate seat from Republican Kurt Alme by fighting amongst ourselves. That splits our vote and hands the seat to the GOP’s rubber stamp for billionaire tax cuts and the sell-off of public lands.

I honor and appreciate both Democrat Alani Bankhead and Independent Seth Bodnar. Each has served our state and nation well. But if either can beat the Republican, our political gamesmanship has to end. One needs to drop out, for the good of Montana.

A June poll of Montana likely voters found Bodnar and Alme deadlocked at 50–50 head-to-head — proof an Independent can start on even footing here, though only if Democrats stand down, since it shows Bodnar falling to 25% once a Democrat joins.

As much as I respect Alani Bankhead, it’s time for Democrats and Independents to unite behind the candidate who has the best chance to win. And that’s Seth.

Michael May

Billings