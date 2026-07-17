Columbia Falls Man Convicted of Ex-wife’s Hit-and-Run Death Sentenced to 30 Years

The 41-year-old Columbia Falls man convicted of killing his ex-wife, Kimberly Gilham, when he ran her over with his pickup truck in Martin City in June 2023 was sentenced Thursday to 30 years in the Montana State Prison with five years suspended.

A Flathead County jury in November 2025 found Kenneth James Floyd guilty of a felony count of negligent homicide; a second felony count of leaving the scene of a vehicle accident involving serious injury or death to another person; and a third felony count of tampering with physical evidence.

In 2023, Floyd — who denied striking Gilham throughout his trial — ran over his ex-wife with his Chevy Silverado during the early morning hours of June 18 outside of her Martin City residence, fled to Browning and attempted to destroy evidence.

Flathead County District Court Judge Dan Wilson imposed the sentence at a July 16 hearing, delivering a net sentence of 30 years in the Montana State Prison with five years suspended. Floyd is also required to pay a restitution of $6,941 for the cost of Gilham’s funeral.

Judge Wilson described Floyd as a narcissist who was fully aware of his conduct when he struck Kimberly in the alleyway outside her Martin City residence and later made false statements, changing his story after learning surveillance footage existed that contradicted his original narrative.

Describing the case as “particularly egregious,” Wilson noted Floyd’s lack of remorse.

“This is the conduct of a person whose moral compass does not exist,” Wilson said. “It’s not simply skewed, it’s not simply misplaced. It is that anytime someone else is in a position to deserve sympathy or comfort, Mr. Floyd comforts only himself and lashes out at anyone who might otherwise be deserving of his support, sympathy, empathy and a respite of that person’s pain.”

Judge Dan Wilson presides over the trial of Kenneth James Floyd in Flathead County District Court on Nov. 3, 2025. Hunter D’Antuono | Flathead Beacon

Floyd’s defense attorneys, Jami Rebsom and Suzanne Malloy, requested Judge Wilson impose a sentence of 12 years in the Montana State Prison with two years suspended for count one, five years in prison with three years suspended for count two, and five years with all time suspended for the third count to run concurrently.

Montana Department of Justice Assistant Attorneys Eric Kitzmiller and Ed Hirsch requested a net sentence of 30 years in the Montana State Prison with five years suspended, which Judge Wilson imposed.

Kitzmiller cited Floyd’s multiple misdemeanor convictions that began in 2005, which includes property, violence and alcohol-related offenses, including two partner or family member assault crimes.

Floyd’s ex-wife, Melissa Floyd, read from a victim impact statement during the sentencing hearing, telling the court she had a temporary order of protection filed against her ex-husband.

Melissa described Floyd as abusive, manipulative and violent during their relationship and said his treatment of her was “horrific” and controlling.

“The events of this case did not occur in isolation,” Melissa said, reading her statement. “They were a part of a pattern of behavior that affected many lives. Throughout the years, I experienced behavior that left me feeling controlled, intimidated and afraid.”

Even after her ex-husband’s incarceration, Melissa said the trauma she endured during their relationship has left her living in “constant anxiety and panic” while her children, one of whom she shares with Floyd, are also easily triggered.

Gilham’s sister, Nicole Stamp, testified that she initially took custody of her sibling’s two oldest children following her death. She said her 16-year-old niece is no longer under her guardianship, while her nephew is living with her as part of an agreement they reached.

Stamp said her sister thrived before she and Floyd began a relationship, but that the relationship, which involved physical violence, child protective services investigations and a gradual distancing from her family and friends, exacted a toll.

After experiencing the impact Gilham’s death has had on her family, Stamp requested Floyd receive the maximum sentence.

“Kenny took a life without a second thought and then continued to cover it up, lie and even go as far as to accuse someone else of his wrong belief,” Stamp said. “He has shown zero remorse for his actions. This goes back as far as the beginning of their relationship. A human with no consequences is a human that does not respect the lives of others.”

Chris Gilham, husband of the late Kimberly Gilham, reacts to the jury finding Kenneth James Floyd guilty of neligent homocide in Kimberly’s death in Flathead County District Court on Nov. 3, 2025. Hunter D’Antuono | Flathead Beacon

Gilham’s then-husband, Christopher Gilham, also spoke prior to the imposition of sentencing, telling the court he had lost hope following his wife’s death and described her as a matriarch that held their family together.

“Kenneth James Floyd will answer for his actions,” Gilham said.

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