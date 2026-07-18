Give Montanans Hope

For generations, Montanans and Americans benefitted from an economic escalator carrying them toward the American Dream. With rising prosperity, each generation had opportunities to succeed and could live a better life than their parents and grandparents.

Today, however, the ride up to the American Dream has stalled and is now faltering. Too many Montana families and small businesses are struggling to make ends meet—frustrated by the rising costs of necessities like groceries, health care, and housing.

Faced with these challenges, hard-working Montanans deserve an opportunity to succeed, but the two major political parties in Montana—Republicans and Democrats—differ significantly in their approach to helping families get ahead.

Montana Republicans, who have controlled the state government for six years, have failed in at least two important ways. First, they botched economics. Property taxes have escalated dramatically, housing costs remain among the worst in the nation, and thousands of Montanans are losing their healthcare.

Second, Republicans unfairly tilted government to favor the wealthy. While it’s harder today for most Montana families to get by, large corporations and the ultra-affluent have been repeatedly rewarded with tax cuts, land deals, and deregulation.

Fortunately, there’s hope on the horizon. Montana Democrats convened last month to set their platform for the coming election. It rightly focuses on getting government back to the business of supporting working families and retirees and fighting growing economic disparity.

The party platform prioritizes affordability while putting regular Montanans first and giving them the tools they need to succeed.

To help kids and families get ahead, Democrats will invest in public education so every child across the state has a chance to learn while also addressing the childcare deserts facing many Montana parents who need two jobs just to make ends meet.

Democrats will also help farmers, ranchers, and rural communities who face some of the stiffest inflationary challenges. We will incentivize increased domestic production and local consumption, while working to expand cooperative utility infrastructure.

Unlike Republicans, Democrats are troubled by the potential impacts of large-scale data centers—rising utility bills, water shortages, and environmental blight—and are demanding real answers before more can be built. While we understand the promise of new technology and the need for construction jobs, a livable Montana cannot be compromised.

Democrats will return Montana to a fair tax system—one that makes sure that everyone pays their fair share—opposed to the Republicans proposed flat income-tax scheme that will shift millions more in savings to the wealthy.

Finally, we need to protect Montanans’ privacy and freedoms. Government has an important role in helping people improve their lives, but it also must have the common sense to stay out of a person’s bedroom and their doctor’s office.

In short, Democrats are committed to listening to Montanans and working together to build a better future, one where each Montanan gets a square deal and the chance to create opportunity for their family.

It’s time to return our government to its core mission: putting Montanans first. You deserve leadership that believes in the American Dream and supports your pursuit of happiness.

Joe Hancock, the Gallatin County Democratic Chair, was born and raised in Big Timber and served in the U.S. Air Force before returning to Montana.