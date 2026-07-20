Floor Space: What You Can Buy for About $800,000

Bigfork

Where: 77 Golf Terrace

Price: $825,000

What: Three-bedroom, two-bath home

Square Feet: 2,090

This single-level residence in the Eagle Bend Golf Community was completely reimagined and remodeled in 2021. It has a custom kitchen, a flexible home office, and expansive windows framing the Swan Mountains. The east-facing deck is ideal for morning coffee or alpenglow evenings, and the home is within walking distance of downtown Bigfork. Glacier Sotheby’s International Realty Bigfork

MLS Number: 30074457

Whitefish

Where: 260 Fox Farm Court

Price: $798,000

What: Three-bedroom, two-bath home

Square Feet: 1,472

Tucked at the end of a quiet cul-de-sac in the heart of downtown Whitefish, this well-maintained home is within walking distance of the Whitefish Lake Golf Course. It features mountain and treetop views, a fenced backyard retreat, and dual street access for ample parking. National Parks Realty

MLS Number: 30074649

Kalispell

Where: 143 Ponderosa Lane

Price: $825,000

What: Four-bedroom, three-bath home

Square Feet: 3,252

Set on nearly two-thirds of an acre in Kalispell’s established Ponderosa Estates, this home offers a flexible floor plan with multiple living areas and a private backyard oasis surrounded by mature landscaping. Down the street, residents enjoy a neighborhood park with a playground, putting green, and seasonal ice rink. National Parks Realty

MLS Number: 30074148

Columbia Falls

Where: 286 Mountain Timbers Drive

Price: $825,000

What: Five-bedroom, three-bath home

Square Feet: 2,104

Overlooking a pond and meadow frequented by swans, moose, and elk, this Columbia Falls home sits on nearly an acre and features a newly updated kitchen with quartzite counters. A 36-by-28-foot heated shop, RV parking with power hookup, and a covered front porch round out the property. Performance Real Estate, Inc.

MLS Number: 30074045

Romy Caro, an agent with PureWest Real Estate, has been a Realtor since 2004. Her experience includes sales in residential, land, waterfront, vacation and recreational properties. Whether you are ready now or just thinking about making some real estate decisions, contact Romy at [email protected].