July 19: Bologna Revenge

Monday, July 13

9:47 p.m. A hooligan ding-dong-ditched again.

2:30 p.m. A Facebook user got into a keyboard war on the social media platform and had the screenshots to prove it.

3:37 p.m. A restaurant patron who “had a few beers” was having a hard time staying awake.

11:46 p.m. The driver of a three-wheeled truck confessed that he ran over some barbed wire fencing in the field and admitted he had been drinking in his apartment but clarified that he was not drinking and driving.

Tuesday, July 14

4:09 a.m. Somebody was installing “illegal machines.”

5:36 p.m. A passerby wanted to talk to somebody about the homeless people.

Wednesday, July 15

10:35 p.m. The neighbor was having a trash fire.

11:49 p.m. Shots were fired from a side-by-side.

Saturday, July 18

9:03 a.m. A citizen accused the Kalispell Police Department of “abuse of authority.”

11:33 a.m. A gang of jet skiers were bombing up the river.

1:46 p.m. The occupants of a Hyundai and a Volkswagen “look the part” of drug deal participants.

3:00 p.m. The “wall neighbors” won’t stop banging on the wall.

12:34 p.m. A resident who was “cooped up” in her house and smoking a cigarette was not about to get off her couch to open the door for law enforcement.

Sunday, July 19

3:14 p.m. A man wearing spectacles tried sneaking over the fence, but the barrier was impenetrable.

6:12 p.m. The people parking in the artist section of Under the Big Sky music festival were not cooperating with the parking attendant.

6:21 p.m. Police awoke a man from a sidewalk nap and issued him an open container citation.

6:48 p.m. An Under the Big Sky festival-goer bypassed security and urinated into the crowd from the Great Northern Stage.

8:14 p.m. A “pile” of kids were in the back of a truck.

9:16 p.m. A guy was urinating on the ambulance at the medical tent.

9:36 p.m. A teenager was driving an SUV recklessly and throwing bologna at the house of a boy who recently rejected her.

9:58 p.m. A man brandished a knife in the VIP section.

11:41 p.m. People were fighting in the ride share area at Under the Big Sky.

Monday, July 20

1:02 a.m. A guy didn’t know where he was.

1:49 a.m. Somebody was trying to bribe the neighbor’s loose husky with hotdogs.

7:54 a.m. An ambulance patient was told he had a bad attitude before calling the 911 dispatcher a [expletive.]