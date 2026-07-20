Mullin’s Election Threat Violates the Constitution 

The Trump regime just loves to violate the US Constitution. On Friday, Homeland Security Secretary Markwayne Mullion threatened state election officials with penalties including prison time if they don’t comply with new rules created by regime.

The problem with Mullin’s threat is simple: it violates Article 1, Section 4, Clause 1 of the US Constitution. That line states “The Times, Places and Manner of holding Elections for Senators and Representatives, shall be prescribed in each State by the Legislature thereof.”

This is yet another attempt by the Trump regime to regulate something that they don’t have the authority to regulate. Threatening the state officials who devote hours of work to running our safe, secure elections makes this even more heinous.

Amy Weeks

Columbia Falls