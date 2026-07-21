Affordable Electricity Doesn’t Happen by Accident

Montanans have long benefited from an abundance of affordable, reliable electricity. That advantage has powered homes, supported manufacturers and agricultural producers, and helped make Montana an attractive place to live, work, and invest.

Yet affordable electricity is not inevitable; it is the product of sound public policy, long-term infrastructure investment, and regulatory systems that encourage reliable energy development. As electricity demand accelerates across the West, maintaining Montana’s competitive advantage will require continued investment in both energy production and the infrastructure needed to deliver it.

The challenge is growing. According to the U.S. Department of Energy, electricity demand is expected to increase substantially over the next decade as population growth, transportation and building electrification, domestic manufacturing, and artificial intelligence-driven data centers place unprecedented demands on the electric grid.

Lawrence Berkeley National Laboratory estimates that electricity consumption from U.S. data centers alone could more than double by the end of the decade, making them one of the fastest-growing sources of electricity demand in the country. Meeting these needs will require not only additional generation but also modern transmission systems capable of delivering reliable power where and when it is needed.

Montana is uniquely positioned to help meet that demand. The state’s abundant natural resources, including hydropower, coal, natural gas, wind, solar, and emerging geothermal opportunities, provide a strong foundation for an “all-of-the-above” energy strategy. Rather than asking policymakers to choose one resource over another, Montana should continue encouraging investment across a diverse portfolio of energy sources. A balanced generation mix strengthens grid reliability, protects consumers from supply disruptions, and allows markets and technological innovation to determine which resources can most effectively meet future demand.

But energy resources alone are not enough. Meeting future energy needs requires a regulatory environment that provides certainty for investors and developers. Lengthy permitting timelines, inconsistent regulatory requirements, and delays in infrastructure approvals increase project costs and discourage private investment. Clear, predictable permitting processes do not eliminate environmental protections; instead, they provide greater certainty for businesses while allowing agencies to conduct thorough environmental reviews and make timely decisions. Regulatory certainty is one of the most important factors influencing whether new energy projects move from proposal to production.

Transmission infrastructure will be equally important. Electricity has little value if it cannot reach the homes, businesses, and industries that depend on it. The Department of Energy has identified transmission expansion as one of the nation’s most pressing infrastructure needs, particularly as western states experience growing electricity demand and increasingly interconnected energy markets.

Regional initiatives such as the Western Transmission Expansion Coalition (WestTEC) and the Western Governors’ Transmission Permitting Alignment and Coordination (PACT) Task Force recognize that modern transmission planning requires cooperation across state lines. Expanding transmission capacity can reduce congestion, improve grid reliability during periods of peak demand, and provide consumers with access to the lowest-cost electricity available across the region.

Environmental stewardship should remain an essential component of Montana’s energy future. Thoughtful project siting, science-based environmental review, technological innovation, and continued improvements in generation efficiency can help reduce environmental impacts while expanding energy production. An all-of-the-above strategy acknowledges that hydropower, wind, solar, geothermal, natural gas, and other reliable resources each has a role to play in building a resilient energy system.

As Montana attracts new energy-intensive industries, policymakers must also ensure that growth does not shift infrastructure costs onto existing ratepayers. New investment creates jobs, expands the tax base, and strengthens local economies, but new customers should pay the costs associated with the generation and transmission infrastructure required to serve them. Doing so protects families and small businesses while preserving Montana’s competitive business climate.

Montana has already begun examining many of these long-term challenges through the Governor’s Energy Task Force, which was established in 2025 to develop recommendations for expanding the state’s supply of affordable, reliable, and dispatchable energy. The task force is organized into several working groups focused on key issues, including generation and markets, transmission and grid infrastructure, permitting and regulatory reform, and workforce and economic development.

Members are evaluating how Montana can increase electricity generation from its diverse energy resources, improve transmission capacity to deliver power more efficiently, reduce unnecessary regulatory barriers that delay investment, and prepare for rising electricity demand from population growth, industrial expansion, and emerging technologies such as data centers. By bringing together key stakeholders, the task force is developing policies to improve grid reliability, encourage investment, and support Montana’s long-term energy competitiveness.

Affordable electricity does not happen by accident. It is the result of thoughtful planning, strategic investment, modern infrastructure, and policies that encourage innovation while protecting consumers. Montana has the resources, expertise, and opportunity to remain one of the nation’s energy leaders.

By expanding energy production, strengthening regional transmission, maintaining predictable regulatory processes, and ensuring that growth is managed responsibly, the state can continue providing reliable, affordable electricity that powers its economy and improves quality of life for generations to come.

Emily Strasburg is a Policy Analyst for the Mountain States Policy Center, an independent research organization based in Idaho, Montana, Washington and Wyoming. Online at mountainstatespolicy.org.