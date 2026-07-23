Dozens of Dogs and Domestic Animals Seized in Eureka

Multiple law enforcement agencies on July 17 seized dozens of dogs and several other domestic animals from a Eureka property following an animal neglect complaint that was reported weeks prior, according to a Lincoln County Sheriff’s Office news release.

After an investigation was initiated following the June 27 report and the Lincoln County Sheriff’s Office was granted a warrant to search the property, 40 dogs, including Pomeranians, huskies and mixed breeds along with two ponies, two chickens, two rabbits, one goat and four cats were seized.

The Eureka Police Department and U.S. Border Patrol agents assisted in the warrant’s execution and the animals were taken into custody of Lincoln County and were evaluated and treated by a veterinarian. The owner has since surrendered the animals, who are in the process of being rehomed.

The investigation is ongoing and the Lincoln County Attorney’s Office is reviewing the case, according to the release.

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