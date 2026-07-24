Samaritan House Temporarily Pauses Emergency Shelter Intakes

The Samaritan House has temporarily paused its emergency shelter intakes over the next few months as construction crews renovate the building that typically houses 30 beds as part of the nonprofit’s $16.9 million expansion project.

Executive Director Cassidy Kipp said that while the temporary pause was not planned, the closure will allow crews to complete the critical repairs totaling $850,000 faster to allow the facility to return to full service. Renovations include the emergency shelter’s bathrooms, dormitories, kitchen and heating systems.

“We’re using this time to evaluate our systems,” Kipp said. “Our mission hasn’t changed and we’ll reopen and do the same things.”

The homeless shelter is still serving 26 people in the transitional housing apartments and 30 individuals in the permanent apartments while case management services remain operational.

Kipp said some clients who were staying in the emergency shelter went to A Ray of Hope shelter while some transitioned into other units.

The renovation is part of the Samaritan House’s “Building Stability” expansion, which broke ground in 2024 following three years of planning under former executive director Chris Krager.

While the original project entailed three phases that included building veteran housing, a community center, a new cafeteria – which currently serves 900 meals per month – and the emergency shelter, Kipp in April said expansion plans are still in the works but the details are “constantly being evaluated due to the funding landscape.”

As part of the transition, the Samaritan House is adjusting its staffing structure, programming and resources to support the mission and needs of the community.

A Rendering for the Samaritan House expansion project. Courtesy image

The first phase of construction is continuing as planned as crews build 18 two- and three-bedroom permanent apartments priced at fixed affordable rates.

Kipp is also working to build upon the nonprofit’s programming, which includes things like case management and a veterans programs.

The transitional housing aspect of the Samaritan House has been a key focus to help those with “blemishes” on their rental history build a resume. With expectations that include paying timely rent, taking care of space and displaying neighborly behavior, staff help educate the tenants while easing the transition.

Moving forward, shelter staff members continue to fundraise for the “Building Stability” campaign despite some speed bumps, which included a lapse in federal funding that left a $4 million grant through the U.S. Department of Housing and Urban Development’s (HUD) Continuum of Care program in limbo.

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