Floor Space: What You Can Buy for About $630,000

Somers

Where: 261 Burns Street

Price: $629,000

What: Three-bedroom, three-bath home

Square Feet: 1,894

This modern craftsman blends wood, stone, and metal on Flathead Lake’s north shore, minutes from public lake access and Whitefish Mountain Resort. Radiant heated floors run through both levels, and the kitchen features a butcher block island and farmhouse sink. The primary suite opens to a private balcony with Swan Range views, and a cedar sauna with outdoor shower rounds out the grounds. Keller Williams Realty Northwest Montana

MLS Number: 30074956

Olney

Where: 295 Old Church Road

Price: $639,000

What: Four-bedroom, three-bath home

Square Feet: 2,688

Set on 5 private, wooded acres just 22 minutes from downtown Whitefish, this four-bedroom home offers vaulted ceilings, exposed beams, and a stone hearth with a cozy pellet stove. The primary suite includes a walk-in closet and sitting area, while an oversized two-car garage and additional outbuilding provide room for equipment and hobbies. National Parks Realty – Whitefish

MLS Number: 30074654

Kalispell

Where: 3480 Airport Road

Price: $639,000

What: Three-bedroom, two-bath home

Square Feet: 1,528

Back on the market through no fault of its own, this 2021-built ranch sits on more than an acre with Patrick Creek along its northern border. A full Control4 smart home system covers audio, video, and doorbell security, and hardwood cabinetry finishes the open layout throughout. It’s minutes from the US-93 bypass, Foys Lake, and Lone Pine State Park. Keller Williams Realty Northwest Montana

MLS Number: 30070186

Columbia Falls

Where: 920 & 928 Bailey Drive

Price: $625,000

What: One-bedroom, one-bath home

Square Feet: 851

Tucked beneath mature trees with 660-plus feet of Nine Mile Creek frontage, this creekside retreat pairs an updated main cabin with a detached, fully remodeled A-frame guest space. The cabin’s bathroom features custom log walls and a soaking tub, while the A-frame has operated as a successful short-term rental. New electrical, plumbing, and a septic system round out recent upgrades. Berkshire Hathaway HomeServices – Whitefish

MLS Number: 30074710

Romy Caro, an agent with PureWest Real Estate, has been a Realtor since 2004. Her experience includes sales in residential, land, waterfront, vacation and recreational properties. Whether you are ready now or just thinking about making some real estate decisions, contact Romy at [email protected].