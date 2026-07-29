One Dead in West Kalispell Commercial Structure Fire

One person is dead following a commercial structure fire on Fenn Way in west Kalispell that on Tuesday ignited at approximately 9:49 a.m., according to a Smith Valley Fire Department press release.

South Kalispell Fire Department personnel were first to arrive on scene at 9:52 a.m. where responders found a large, single-story structure, which had heavy interior fire activity but had not extended to the surrounding vegetation.

Bystanders reported that at least one victim remained trapped inside the building.

Mutual aid began arriving on scene and initiated a rescue attempt, which was unsuccessful due to extreme fire conditions. Crews transitioned to a defensive exterior attack while additional fire personnel assisted with suppression efforts, bringing the fire under control at approximately 11:45 a.m.

Firefighters successfully protected several vehicles, equipment and neighboring structures but the commercial structure was considered a total loss, according to the release.

Firefighting personnel remained on scene for overhaul and mop-up operations and cleared at 5:15 p.m.

The victim’s identity is not being released as next of kin are notified. No firefighter injuries were reported.

The cause of the fire remains under investigation, and damage estimates are ongoing.

Multiple agencies assisted with the incident including the Kalispell Fire Department, Evergreen Fire and Rescue, Whitefish Fire Department, the Kalispell Police Department and the Flathead County Sheriff’s Department.

A charred structure at 125 Fenn Way in Kalispell, which housed Neu-Tech Roofing, pictured July 29, 2026. The building caught fire the day before. Hunter D’Antuono | Flathead Beacon

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