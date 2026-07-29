Streamers! But Where?

It’s almost the first week of August, so of course rivers across the Northern Rockies are closing down for the season.

It didn’t always use to be this way. Rivers would sometimes shut down, of course. It’s hot in August. But it wasn’t the annual, widespread thing it’s become. This could spoil my late-summer plans.

Back up to spring: after a frustrating day trying to cast large streamers with my regular trout rod, I ordered a 6-weight designed for bass and streamers so that I’ll never have to cast an articulated Sex Dungeon with my 9-foot, 5-weight ever again. I considered going heavier, as many streamer gurus prefer 7-weights, but at least initially, my new streamer adventure will focus more on smaller patterns, maxing out at 5-inch streamers rather than going up from there to the 7-inch triple-hooked articulated flies.

Someday I may decide it’s a 30-inch brown or bust, and if so, the White River in Arkansas isn’t that long of a drive. But for now, I want something a little more versatile and that won’t feel like overwhelming force when I’m fly fishing for prairie bass. In the ponds near home, they top out at about 3 pounds.

So, the 6-weight it is, though I’m not sure where I’ll be able to use it. I’ve got a small window before I have to report back for the fall semester, and I’m considering a road trip to some of my usual spots in Wyoming and Montana, but my timing is poor.

The list of Montana rivers under hoot-owl restrictions — no fishing from 2 p.m. to midnight — is considerable. Hoot-owl restrictions are also in place at all rivers and streams in Yellowstone National Park. Some rivers such as the Madison are closed altogether. And in Wyoming, the North Platte is also under hoot-owl restrictions.

I’m beginning to wonder if that new streamer rod will get much use this summer. I suppose I could try exercising some carp closer to home, but the temperature has been hovering around 100 for the last couple weeks and if I’m fool enough to try and brave it, a wall of 100% humidity pushes me back indoors.

At least with carp, you don’t have to worry about water temps. They get around just fine in temperatures where trout would all be belly up. They can survive in water in the low 90s for short periods, but you can be certain if it’s so hot that water temps are 90, fly fishing for carp won’t be on my agenda.

Like carp, bass can handle warmer water temps, but for both species mid- to high-70s is as far as I’d push it. There are times when you need to put the fishing gear away until the weather cooperates.

I did try a little fishing last week, in some small ponds near the site of a week-long conference. It was hot and sticky, but I did antagonize a few fish — aquarium-sized bluegill that lived up to their feisty reputation even though they are only 3 inches long. It would have been more fun if the bluegill had been big enough to get their mouths around the small popper I was fishing. As it was, they tormented that small yellow lure the length of my retrieve.

In defense of my limited fishing adventures this summer, I do have a summer writing project to work on, but I’m a big believer in the power of fishing to distract me from whatever it is I’m supposed to be doing. And that’s not just procrastination. Taking a break and diverting your mind from the task before you is often a great way to get your subconscious to do the heavy lifting for you.

A little real, live fishing is always better for the creative mind than YouTube videos, but air conditioning makes it a close contest.