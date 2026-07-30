A Quick Study in Growth

It’s become a reflex of habit whenever I travel to other midsized or small cities: I notice crosswalks, look for bike lanes or paths, and scan lampposts for flags and helpful signage. I’ve become primed for infrastructure, aware of public parking lots, metered parking, and what downtowns look and feel like. Then there’s the tourism reaction sense that I try to tap into, gauging how the waiter or barista takes orders or quips with a patron. Wherever I go, especially in Montana, I’m curious to see how communities work.

Last weekend we traveled to the Bozeman and Livingston areas so my son could attend his first sleepaway camp (success), and in between jaunts to Virginia City and panning for garnets with my daughter, I paid close attention to what’s happened to Bozeman and what I could apply to Kalispell. Bozeman offers a cautionary tale of growth and tourism management especially now that Kalispell has surpassed Bozeman in terms of population growth. Like Kalispell’s Main Street, Bozeman’s downtown corridor is bisected by a four-lane street. However, Bozeman’s adapted the busy thoroughfare to increase pedestrian access and safety. Crosswalks offer more than a handful of seconds for people to cross, especially on a sultry Friday night. Downtown is filled with tons of different shops, eateries, bars—some a mix of independently owned businesses and chains. It shouldn’t come as a surprise that downtown Bozeman on a Friday night in July was busy. For so many decades, well before the pandemic that inspired a Gold Rush-like boom to the West, business owners across Montana, including Kalispell, long hoped for a Friday night crowd. So, in my quick assessment, downtown felt vibrant and accessible to walk through, even though I couldn’t get over the development of towering new hotels, luxury apartments, and new buildings cramming and then sprawling across the city. It’s not difficult to imagine historic Kalispell’s downtown corridor falling prey to the same development.

Bozeman, nicknamed Boz-Angeles, for its attraction of celebrities and wealth, which has only exploded in recent years, particularly with the development of the exclusive Yellowstone Club near Big Sky, has decades more experience of dealing with an influx of tourists compared to our humble town. For years and years, Bozeman and Missoula overshadowed the wonders of Kalispell, and somehow, even with our proximity to Glacier National Park, we’re only recently experiencing the tourism boom. I can incite many eye rolls when I launch into my Kalispell-days-of-yore tales when jobs for college graduates included waiting tables and other seasonal work that was squished into two months; then it was very slim pickings. The airport was small and the highway connecting Kalispell and Whitefish was two lanes. Change is inevitable, and I certainly don’t want Kalispell to largely emulate Bozeman with its brazen sprawl and ravenous development. There are smarter and more engaged ways for cities to grow, but it takes thoughtful planning and expertise. As Kalispell keeps adding new residents, the demands for everything like law enforcement, schools, childcare, and affordable housing increase. Who wouldn’t want to live in the Flathead Valley? It’s a serious question, and for those of us who call this place home, whether we only recently relocated or have generations of family ties, we know that this valley with its mountains, rivers, and lakes is just one of the many perks. The question now is how do we preserve our town’s character, historical and cultural institutions, open land and agricultural production against new development?

Residents, developers, and city and county officials need to have a vision that takes a clear-eyed approach to development and how to best serve locals and tourists alike. A walkable community shouldn’t be a luxury. A town that offers a robust mix of housing options and keeps sprawl at bay should be the goal. The Montana legislature is overdue in addressing property taxes and housing affordability. It’s not like any of them were surprised when Montana and the Flathead Valley became the most popular destinations in the West.

Surprise and reactionary approaches don’t help communities. It certainly doesn’t help the barista or nurse or teacher or paramedic in finding affordable housing so that they can best serve residents and tourists alike.

My observations of Bozeman and Livingston also made me appreciate the grit and creativity of Kalispell’s small business owners and residents. They’ve kept downtown in great shape, preserving historic buildings and offering all of us a range of items and services that you’ll never find at a chain. And we’re certainly not angling for any celebrities or stars to mark our worth. Ours is inherent.