Keeping Montana’s Public Lands in Public Hands

Over the last several years, there have been a number of attempts to eliminate federal management of our public lands in Montana either by transferring them to state management or by selling them off to the private sector. With each and every attempt, in public rally after public rally, Montanans across the state have voiced their opposition to transferring our public lands to private ownership.



In November, Montana voters will have an opportunity to ensure that our public lands stay in public hands. Seth Bodnar is running for the U.S. Senate as an independent. There are many reasons to elect Seth for the U.S. Senate. His plan to protect our public lands is but one of them. His campaign calls our public lands “our birthright and our common ground…” He will also work tirelessly to ensure that the public has unrestricted access to public lands.



If elected, he will replace an incumbent U.S. Senator who, time and again, has attempted to abolish our Wilderness Study Areas and open them up for energy development. Seth will not be swayed by special interest groups who wish only to exploit our natural resources or to obtain public lands for private gain.



We in Montana can count on Seth Bodnar to vote for our interests. For those of us who are concerned about Montana’s public lands, he is the only logical choice for our next U.S. Senator.

Larry Robson

Huntley