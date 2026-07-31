History Is Calling on Montana for Courage, Not Division

I got involved in politics because I believed government could make life better for ordinary people. Growing up in rural southeastern Montana, I watched my father work as a truck driver and my mother wait tables while raising our family. They taught me that hard work matters, that opportunity isn’t guaranteed, and that public service is about fighting for people who don’t always have a voice.

Those values led me to serve in the Montana Legislature, as Montana’s State Auditor, and later as executive director and vice chair of the Montana Democratic Party. Throughout those years, I always believed our party was strongest when we put principle ahead of politics and the people of Montana ahead of ourselves.

That is why I feel compelled to speak publicly today.

We have a real opportunity to defeat Kurt Alme and deny Donald Trump another reliable vote in the United States Senate. But this moment calls for selfless leadership. I believe Alani Bankhead can provide that leadership by withdrawing from the U.S. Senate race so Democrats and independents can unite behind the strongest candidate capable of winning.

I have spent my career encouraging women to run for office and supporting women in leadership. I wanted Alani Bankhead to succeed. But after reflecting on the growing divisions within the Montana Democratic Party, I can no longer stay silent.

Bankhead’s public statements should serve as a red flag for all Democrats. On an episode of her podcast, The (Humble) Warrior Podcast, she said, “If you’re poor right now, it’s because you decided you wanted to be poor.” Those were her own words, not AI-generated or deceptively edited. She later said the comments were directed at wealthy life-coaching clients, but that explanation doesn’t sit well with me.

There was a time when a statement like that would have been career-ending for a Democratic candidate seeking statewide office. These are challenging times, but our standards should not change.

For me, those words are deeply personal. I was raised by hardworking parents who did everything they could to provide for our family. They knew that hard work alone doesn’t erase every obstacle. Countless Montanans work two jobs, care for aging parents, or struggle with rising housing costs, grocery bills, and health care expenses. Suggesting poverty is simply a choice dismisses their lived experience and contradicts the values Democrats have long fought to defend.

This election is about more than one campaign or one party. It is about protecting reproductive freedom, defending our public lands, supporting working families, and preserving our democracy. If Democrats remain divided, we risk losing not only this Senate race but also the momentum and resources Democratic candidates across the ballot need to compete.

Alani Bankhead has served our country honorably in the Air Force, and I believe she could have a future in public service. But true leadership sometimes requires putting the cause ahead of personal ambition. Many who voted for her in the primary are deeply disappointed that she has failed to demonstrate a credible path to victory. I know the sheer volume of resources it takes to run and win a statewide race in Montana, and time has run out for Alani to generate what’s needed.

I urge Democratic leaders to unite behind independent Seth Bodnar, who offers the strongest opportunity to build the broad coalition needed to defeat Kurt Alme. Montana’s future is bigger than any one candidate, and this election demands the courage to do what is best for our state.

Monica Lindeen served in the Montana House of Representatives from 1999 to 2006, represented House District 43, was elected Montana State Auditor, served as vice chair and later executive director of the Montana Democratic Party, and was the Democratic nominee for Montana’s U.S. House seat.