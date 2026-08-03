Corruption, Times Two 

Kurt Alme’s newest ad on TV and on the flyer in my mailbox says he will fight corruption in Washington.

Ho ho, that’s a stretch. His candidacy itself is a prime example of corruption. Montana U.S. Senator Steve Daines withdrew from the 2026 Senate race minutes (literally, it was just three minutes) before the filing deadline in March, and he endorsed Kurt Alme, who registered his candidacy just before the filing deadline. That’s sneaky and corrupt. Republicans in particular should be angry and insulted by the way Steve Daines essentially picked his own successor without any input from his constituents.

Does he think Montanans are stupid? Kurt Alme will represent the interests of President Trump, who is also the face of corruption in office. Forbes, PBS, and other news sources cite that Trump has raised his net worth by $2.4 billion his first year back in office. That’s many times his salary as the U.S. president. The office of president is to serve the citizens of the country, not rob them.

The flyer in my mailbox was from American Leadership Fund, which is reported as a dark money group that spends money to influence elections without disclosing original funding sources.

What kind of corruption does Kurt Alme intend to take on?

Stephanie Brancati

Big Arm