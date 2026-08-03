Floor Space: What You Can Buy for About $1,000,000

Whitefish

Where: 2075 Lion Mountain Loop Road

Price: $999,000

What: Four-bedroom, three-bath home

Square Feet: 2,130

Set on more than an acre near Whitefish Golf Course, Whitefish Trail, and Whitefish Lake, this four-bedroom home pairs vaulted ceilings and exposed beams with a screened porch built for outdoor living. A private hot tub, fire pit, and handcrafted wood-fired pizza oven anchor the backyard, while a greenhouse, garden beds, and chicken coop round out the grounds. National Parks Realty – Whitefish

MLS Number: 30069254

Bigfork

Where: 101 Whitetail Court

Price: $1,000,000

What: Three-bedroom, three-bath home

Square Feet: 2,363

Sitting on the 13th fairway of Eagle Bend Golf Course, this three-bedroom ranch-style home has been meticulously maintained with stainless kitchen appliances, a gas fireplace, and a rear patio with an outdoor fireplace and built-in gas grill. The primary suite includes heated tile floors and a jetted tub, and a new roof was added in 2023. Minutes from the village of Bigfork and Flathead Lake. Premiere Real Estate Professionals

MLS Number: 30073417

Kalispell

Where: 120 River View Drive

Price: $990,000

What: Four-bedroom, three-bath home

Square Feet: 3,072

This modern mountain contemporary home offers an open-concept layout with soaring ceilings, expansive windows, and a main-level primary suite with partial views toward Buffalo Hill Golf Course. It’s walking distance to Lawrence Park and minutes from Hutton Ranch Plaza shopping, with Glacier Park International Airport about 15 minutes away. Revel Real Estate, Inc

MLS Number: 30072906

Columbia Falls

Where: 154 Columbia Range Drive

Price: $995,000

What: Three-bedroom, four-bath home

Square Feet: 2,172

Fully furnished and set up as an established short- and long-term rental, this three-bedroom home on just over an acre offers an ensuite bath for every bedroom and an open-concept layout. A fenced backyard delivers mountain views, and the sale includes furniture and kitchenware for a seamless transfer. Minutes from Glacier National Park and Kalispell amenities. Keller Williams Realty Northwest Montana

MLS Number: 30064868

Romy Caro, an agent with PureWest Real Estate, has been a Realtor since 2004. Her experience includes sales in residential, land, waterfront, vacation and recreational properties. Whether you are ready now or just thinking about making some real estate decisions, contact Romy at [email protected].