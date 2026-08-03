Floor Space: What You Can Buy for About $1,000,000

Whitefish
Where: 2075 Lion Mountain Loop Road
Price: $999,000
What: Four-bedroom, three-bath home
Square Feet: 2,130
Set on more than an acre near Whitefish Golf Course, Whitefish Trail, and Whitefish Lake, this four-bedroom home pairs vaulted ceilings and exposed beams with a screened porch built for outdoor living. A private hot tub, fire pit, and handcrafted wood-fired pizza oven anchor the backyard, while a greenhouse, garden beds, and chicken coop round out the grounds. National Parks Realty – Whitefish
MLS Number: 30069254
Bigfork
Where: 101 Whitetail Court
Price: $1,000,000
What: Three-bedroom, three-bath home
Square Feet: 2,363
Sitting on the 13th fairway of Eagle Bend Golf Course, this three-bedroom ranch-style home has been meticulously maintained with stainless kitchen appliances, a gas fireplace, and a rear patio with an outdoor fireplace and built-in gas grill. The primary suite includes heated tile floors and a jetted tub, and a new roof was added in 2023. Minutes from the village of Bigfork and Flathead Lake. Premiere Real Estate Professionals
MLS Number: 30073417
Kalispell
Where: 120 River View Drive
Price: $990,000
What: Four-bedroom, three-bath home
Square Feet: 3,072
This modern mountain contemporary home offers an open-concept layout with soaring ceilings, expansive windows, and a main-level primary suite with partial views toward Buffalo Hill Golf Course. It’s walking distance to Lawrence Park and minutes from Hutton Ranch Plaza shopping, with Glacier Park International Airport about 15 minutes away. Revel Real Estate, Inc
MLS Number: 30072906
Columbia Falls
Where: 154 Columbia Range Drive
Price: $995,000
What: Three-bedroom, four-bath home
Square Feet: 2,172
Fully furnished and set up as an established short- and long-term rental, this three-bedroom home on just over an acre offers an ensuite bath for every bedroom and an open-concept layout. A fenced backyard delivers mountain views, and the sale includes furniture and kitchenware for a seamless transfer. Minutes from Glacier National Park and Kalispell amenities. Keller Williams Realty Northwest Montana
MLS Number: 30064868
Romy Caro, an agent with PureWest Real Estate, has been a Realtor since 2004. Her experience includes sales in residential, land, waterfront, vacation and recreational properties. Whether you are ready now or just thinking about making some real estate decisions, contact Romy at [email protected].