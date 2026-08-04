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Crime

Kalispell Man Arrested Following Threats of Violence on Airport Road

Brian Scott Weidner, 43, was booked in the Flathead County Detention Center on a pending felony charge of intimidation

By Maggie Dresser
Kalispell Police Department police car as seen on August 14, 2020. Hunter D’Antuono | Flathead Beacon

A 43-year-old Kalispell man was arrested Monday night on a pending felony charge of intimidation after making threats of violence on Airport Road, according to a Kalispell Police Department (KPD) news release.

Brian Scott Weidner was booked into the Flathead County Detention Center on Aug. 3.

KPD officers on the evening of Aug. 3 responded to a report of threats of violence on the 1800 block of Airport Road. Upon arrival, the suspect threatened law enforcement with violence and the Northwest Montana Regional SWAT team was requested to assist.

Weidner was taken into custody without incident following negotiations.

The Flathead County Sheriff’s Office assisted in the incident.

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