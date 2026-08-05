Your Silence Protects One Man, Not Montana

This is an open letter to Sen. Daines, Sen. Sheehy, and Rep. Zinke:



It’s past time for you to speak out about Trump’s reckless actions as he actively destroys our country. You were elected to represent the people, not to protect one man with your silence.



He starts an unnecessary “war” with Iran. When asked about Americans struggling financially, he says he doesn’t care “even a little bit” about people’s finances. He claims that “affordability” is a fake word.



In the meantime, over a billion dollars will be spent on his ballroom; much of the cost will be paid by taxpayers.



The remainder of the Epstein files continues to be fiercely hidden from public scrutiny. I wonder why? His name appears 38,000 times in the recently released files.



Trump’s exploitation of the presidency is estimated to have enriched him by 2.25 billion dollars.



Trump and his DOJ blocked the Internal Revenue Service from ever pursuing tax audits against him, his family, or his businesses. This scheme would have saved him a tax bill of up to $100 million. But recently, a judge called this agreement “improper” and voided this settlement that gave Trump and his family complete immunity from IRS audits. The judge also referred Trump’s lawyer to state authorities for potential ethics violations.



The corruption in this administration is astounding!



In the opinion of many of us, Trump is unwell physically and mentally and should be removed from office.

Barbara Palmer

Kalispell