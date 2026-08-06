Authorities Investigate Kalispell Woman’s Suspicious Death

Kalispell Police Department officers are investigating the suspicious death of a woman whose body authorities discovered last week in a residence on the 700 block of 11th Avenue West, according to a news release.

Law enforcement on July 31 responded to the residence to conduct a welfare check and found the dead woman, later identified as 62-year-old Julie Brandner of Kalispell.

Based on the circumstances that law enforcement encountered, police said they are investigating the death as suspicious.

There is no known threat to the public and law enforcement continues investigation the incident.

Anyone with information that may be relevant to this investigation is encouraged to contact the Kalispell Police Department at (406) 758-7780 or submit information to [email protected].

More information will be released as it becomes available.

[email protected]