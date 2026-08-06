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Crime

Authorities Investigate Kalispell Woman’s Suspicious Death

Law enforcement identified the deceased individual as 62-year-old Julie Brandner

By Maggie Dresser
Kalispell police investigate a suspicious death on 11th Ave West on July 31, 2026. Hunter D’Antuono | Flathead Beacon

Kalispell Police Department officers are investigating the suspicious death of a woman whose body authorities discovered last week in a residence on the 700 block of 11th Avenue West, according to a news release.

Law enforcement on July 31 responded to the residence to conduct a welfare check and found the dead woman, later identified as 62-year-old Julie Brandner of Kalispell.

Based on the circumstances that law enforcement encountered, police said they are investigating the death as suspicious.

There is no known threat to the public and law enforcement continues investigation the incident.

Anyone with information that may be relevant to this investigation is encouraged to contact the Kalispell Police Department at (406) 758-7780 or submit information to [email protected].

More information will be released as it becomes available.

[email protected]

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