I’m Not Backing Down

There’s a reason the biblical story of David vs. Goliath still resonates today. It’s because that tale – a young shepherd boy named David steps up to defeat a giant Philistine who was taunting the Israelite army – carries a message that faith and determination can overcome long odds.



When I got in the U.S. Senate race, I said that a politician’s job is to listen to their constituents and then vote on their behalf.



Little did I realize when I won the 2026 Democratic nomination for the U.S. Senate with 48,772 votes (44 percent of primary votes cast) that I would face two Goliaths in candidates handpicked by the Establishment – Kurt Alme by Republican insiders and independent Seth Bodnar by the old-guard Democratic elite.

These two candidates represent the status quo – they’re supported by the elites they rail against and financed by contributors who expect them to maintain a system we Montanans know works for the powerful, not the people.

Some insiders are trying to push me out of the race, urging me to step aside for the independent candidate, who has yet to win a single vote in a Montana election. U.S. Sen. Steve Daines, meanwhile, handpicked the GOP candidate, who filed at the last second just to keep other Republican and Democratic candidates from running for this office. That’s cynical and undemocratic.

Simply, the Establishments from both parties are trying to win this Senate seat because they’ve got a lot at stake – maintaining a system that keeps them in control while ignoring the high cost of groceries, rent, housing, electricity, healthcare, transportation, and childcare. That’s what Montanans I talk to care about – being able to live, work and raise a family in Montana, not further rigging a system for the powerful.

People matter in this race. Montanans tell me they want a fighter not beholden to the special interests, insiders and elites who want to control the system to their advantage.

I come from a military background and have spent a lifetime holding people in power accountable. You simply can’t do that if you’re supported and financed by the powerful.

I’m constructing my campaign around the people – listening and building trust. Leadership means knowing when to kick the door down, confront corruption, and hold powerful people accountable.

Montanans are demanding answers. Whether it’s the Epstein files, corruption in government, or the rising cost of living, people are tired of watching the powerful protect each other while you and I pay the price.



Protecting survivors of sexual abuse shouldn’t be political. Holding the wealthy and well-connected accountable shouldn’t depend on their last name, their campaign donations, or who they know in Washington.

That’s why I believe we need more women serving in elected office. Not because women are inherently better than men. But because America benefits when different experiences, different perspectives, and different styles of leadership have a seat at the table.

The problems facing our country won’t be solved by more ego. They’ll be solved by leaders with the courage to listen, the strength to act, and the integrity to do what’s right, even when it’s difficult.

I’m running for the U.S. Senate to make sure that your voice – the voice of the people, not just the powerful – is heard in Congress.

I won’t forget that David defeated Goliath with his faith in a stone and a slingshot.

All the money in the world can make you rich – but it can’t ensure the people trust you. I’m running against the Goliaths who now run our country and political system. I’d be honored if you’d join me.

Alani Bankhead is the Democratic nominee for Montana’s U.S. Senate seat.