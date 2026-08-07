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Crime

Law Enforcement Investigating Martin City Shooting

The male victim was transported to Logan Health for further treatment after sustaining a gunshot wound on the night of Aug. 6

By Maggie Dresser
Flathead County Sheriff’s Office vehicles parked at the Flathead County Justice Center in Kalispell on March 31, 2025. Hunter D’Antuono | Flathead Beacon

Authorities are investigating a shooting incident that occurred last night in Martin City where a male sustained a gunshot wound, according to a Flathead County Sheriff’s Office press release.

On Aug. 6 at approximately 9:20 p.m., Sheriff’s Office deputies and Columbia Falls Police Department officers responded to a report of a disturbance involving a weapon at a Martin City residence where the man was located.

Upon arrival, law enforcement immediately began rendering aid until emergency medical personnel arrived. The victim was transported to Logan Health for further treatment.

Authorities have determined the incident was isolated and there is no known threat to the public.

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