Advocating for Bipartisan Energy and Forest Solutions on Capitol Hill

Last month I traveled to Washington, D.C. with two fellow Flathead Valley residents and a Bozeman resident. We joined nearly 900 Citizens’ Climate Lobby (CCL) volunteers from across the country in meeting with members of Congress and their staff.



Our Montana contingent met with the offices of Senators Daines and Sheehy, and Congressmen Downing and Zinke to discuss policies that can strengthen grid reliability and security. We also encouraged them to support a fully resourced Forest Service.



Bipartisan negotiations have created the best opportunity in years to enact policies that will enable us to build infrastructure faster and more efficiently to power our homes with affordable, reliable and secure energy. Meaningful Energy Permitting Reform can do this.



With the Skillet Fire burning at the north end of the Flathead near Olney, I think most of us can agree we want Congress to provide robust funding for the U.S. Forest Service in the FY2027 appropriations bill. We want them to have the staff and resources needed to protect our communities and public lands from catastrophic wildfires.



I am proud of the work CCL volunteers do to find common ground and find ways to move effective legislation forward. You can take action from home. Learn more about Energy Permitting Reform and email your concerns to our Montana Members of Congress at cclusa.org/pr. Thanks for taking action. Your voice is important.



Robin Paone

Whitefish