Authorities Suspect Arson in Edgerton Elementary and Glacier High School Fires

Authorities are investigating two suspected arson incidents that occurred at separate public schools in the Flathead Valley early Monday morning, according to a Kalispell Police Department (KPD) press release.

Police officers at approximately 1:11 a.m. on Aug. 11 responded to Edgerton Elementary School for a reported fire followed by a second response to Glacier High School at approximately 2:01 a.m. after a fire alarm was activated and a second fire was discovered.

During the investigation, evidence collected at both locations indicate the fires were set intentionally, and authorities are examining if the two fires are connected.

KPD is working closely with Kalispell Public Schools and fire personnel as the investigation continues and evidence is collected from both scenes. Specific details related to the evidence is being withheld to protect the integrity of the investigation, according to officials.

There is no information indicating an ongoing threat to students, staff or the public. Law enforcement and school officials continue to coordinate.

KPD is requesting any information related to the incidents.

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