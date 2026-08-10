Floor Space: What You Can Buy for About $1,750,000

Kalispell

Where: 618 Leonard Lane

Price: $1,750,000

What: Seven-bedroom, six-bath home

Square Feet: 6,466

On 5.49 level acres, this 6,466-square-foot property centers on a chef’s kitchen with a granite island and double ovens, backed by efficient geothermal heat. Two additional living quarters — a garage apartment and a lower-level suite — add flexibility for guests or extended stays, while a heated shop and second garage/shop deliver 10 total garage spaces. Real Broker, LLC

MLS Number: 30075349

Bigfork

Where: 1358 Ponderosa Ridge Drive

Price: $1,750,000

What: Four-bedroom, four-bath home

Square Feet: 3,179

Still under construction with an estimated March 2027 completion, this home in The Ridges at Eagle Bend offers buyers the rare chance to select their own finishes. The gated golf-course community delivers views of the Swan Mountains and Flathead Lake, and the plan includes a chef’s kitchen, heated tile bathroom floors, and a whole-house Generac backup generator. Wildfell Realty Advisors

MLS Number: 30074631

Columbia Falls

Where: 292 Turnberry Terrace

Price: $1,770,000

What: Six-bedroom, six-bath home

Square Feet: 5,099

Built new in 2025 in the Mountain Watch golf community, this 5,099-square-foot home is designed for hosting, with an open floor plan running from the kitchen to a theater room and a covered patio with a wood fireplace. The oversized three-bay garage includes a ski and bike workshop, and the builder will add a cedar privacy fence before closing. Windermere Real Estate Whitefish

MLS Number: 30051484

Kila

Where: 550 Jackson Meadows Road

Price: $1,795,000

What: Four-bedroom, four-bath home

Square Feet: 3,593

This log home sits on 71.7 forested acres with jeep trails, a gazebo, and views toward Blacktail Ski Area from a wraparound deck. A two-story window wall and stone fireplace anchor the great room, and a main-level primary suite, two upstairs bedrooms, and a walk-out lower guest suite spread out the living space. Sold fully furnished, with owner financing available. National Parks Realty – Whitefish

MLS Number: 30068900

Romy Caro, an agent with PureWest Real Estate, has been a Realtor since 2004. Her experience includes sales in residential, land, waterfront, vacation and recreational properties. Whether you are ready now or just thinking about making some real estate decisions, contact Romy at [email protected].