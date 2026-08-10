Northwest Montana Fair and Rodeo Kicks Off in Kalispell

Another edition of the Northwest Montana Fair and Rodeo will commence at the Flathead County Fairgrounds in Kalispell this week, with Grammy-nominated country singer Walker Hayes kicking things off on Wednesday night.

Running from Wednesday, Aug. 12, through Sunday, Aug. 16, the fair features more than 100 commercial exhibitors and more than 6,000 exhibits from regional residents and will also include festivities like the PRCA Rodeo, pig races and the Malicious Monster Truck Show.

Known for chart-topping hits including “Fancy Like,” “AA” and “You Broke Up With Me,” Hayes has become one of country music’s most recognizable performers, earning a reputation for energetic live shows and a blend of country and pop influences.

Gates are set to open at 7 p.m., and Hayes will take the stage at 8:30 p.m. Reserved seating tickets are $75, and party pit tickets are $85, while general admission tickets are $45. Children age 5 and under are admitted to the general admission area free of charge. All tickets purchased prior to arriving at the fair include admission to the grounds.

Other live music throughout the week includes local acts John Dunnigan and the Groove Riders, who will each be playing at the Huckleberry Stage.

Steer wrestling at the Northwest Montana Fair and Rodeo in Kalispell on August 18, 2022. Hunter D’Antuono | Flathead Beacon

Mimealot will perform a strolling act throughout each day with his roving mime and human statue acts. In addition to his miming, Mimealot also performs acts like “Real or Robot?” where he dresses like a wax-works figure and moves in a robotic fashion without blinking. Comedian Bill Robison will also provide strolling entertainment throughout the week.

Rodeo Montana will bring three nights of PRCA action to the fairgrounds from Aug. 13 to 15. The event, which will start at 7:30 p.m. each of the three nights at the Grandstand, will showcase many of the sport’s top competitors in bareback, saddle bronc, steer wrestling, tie-down roping, team roping, barrel racing and bull riding.

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Reserved seating tickets for the rodeo are $40, and general admission tickets for everyone over age 12 are $35. General admission tickets for children age 6 to 12 are $20, and children age 5 and under are admitted to the general admission area free of charge.

The fair will conclude on Sunday, Aug. 16, with the Malicious Monster Truck Show. Performances are scheduled for 1 p.m. and 5 p.m. at the Grandstand.

Each 90-minute show features nonstop monster truck action, including high-flying jumps, roaring engines and crushing obstacles. There is no intermission, allowing fans to enjoy continuous entertainment throughout each performance.

Reserved seating tickets are $25, and general admission tickets are $15. Children age 5 and younger are admitted free with general admission seating.

The Northwest Montana Fair and Rodeo. Beacon file photo

Admission onto the fairgrounds is a separate fee at the gate and costs $8 for adults and teens, $5 for seniors age 65 and over, and $5 for children age 6 to 12. Children age 5 and under are admitted free of charge.

Fairgoers can save money by purchasing admission tickets until Aug. 14 or while supplies last at any Whitefish Credit Union branch in Kalispell, Columbia Falls or Whitefish during normal banking hours. Advance admission tickets are $5 per person, regardless of age.

Thursday, Aug. 13, is Senior Day at the fair, meaning anyone age 65 and over is admitted onto the fairgrounds free of charge that day. Friday, Aug. 14, is “Salute to Our Military and Veterans” — any active or retired military service member can show their military ID at the entrance gates from 2-6 p.m. to get in free and receive a free general admission ticket to the Friday rodeo.

For more information about the Northwest Montana Fair & Rodeo or to purchase event tickets, visit www.nwmtfair.com or call (406) 758-5810. For a full schedule of events, click here.

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